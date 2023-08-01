মঙ্গলবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mayank Markande stars as North Zone crush North East Zone by 9 wickets in Deodhar Trophy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৩ ৫:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
1690888379 photo


NEW DELHI: North Zone displayed a dominant all-round performance handing North East Zone a crushing nine-wicket defeat in a one-sided round-robin match of the Deodhar Trophy in Puducherry on Tuesday.

After choosing to bat first, North East Zone struggled to find their footing and were bundled out for a paltry total of 101 runs in just 32.1 overs.
The North Zone bowlers wreaked havoc, with spinner Mayank Markande and pacer Mayank Yadav being the chief destroyers.

Markande claimed an impressive four-wicket haul, conceding only 14 runs in his 9.1 overs, while Yadav took three wickets, giving away 21 runs in his six-over spell.
Seamers Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan, and left-arm orthodox spinner Nishant Sindhu contributed with one wicket each.
North East Zone’s batting woes were evident from the beginning, with opener Ashish Thapa dismissed for a duck by Arora, and Palzor Tamang caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh for 10 runs off Dhawan’s bowling.
Markande’s crucial breakthrough came when he dismissed North East Zone’s captain, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, for a hard-fought 36 runs from 69 balls – the highest individual score for his team.
Yadav wreaked havoc in the lower-middle order, taking three quick wickets of Kangabam Priyojit (1), Kamsha Yangfo (0), and Rex Rajkumar (1), leaving North East Zone reeling at 61 for six in the 17th over. Markande added two more wickets to complete his four-wicket haul.

4

Chasing the modest target, North Zone faced an early setback when opener Shubham Khajuria was run out for six in the third over. However, Prabhsimran and Himanshu Rana teamed up to take charge of the innings and guide their team to victory.
Prabhsimran played an aggressive knock of 40 not out off just 35 balls, including seven fours and a six. Rana proved to be even more destructive, smashing 52 not out off 33 balls, comprising nine fours and a six, as they comfortably reached the target of 102 in just 12.5 overs.
Their unbeaten partnership of 93 runs for the second wicket proved to be the match-winning contribution for North Zone. Despite trying out six different bowling options, North East Zone failed to break the partnership and succumbed to yet another defeat.
This victory was only the second for North Zone in the 50-over competition, helping them climb to the fourth spot in the points table. In contrast, North East Zone continued to struggle, having lost all five of their matches, and are languishing at the bottom of the table.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm MUKTIJUDDOPROJONMO
প্রদীপ প্রজ্বালনে শোকাবহ আগস্টের কর্মসূচি শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
1690888379 photo
Mayank Markande stars as North Zone crush North East Zone by 9 wickets in Deodhar Trophy | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 1 1
চোখ রাঙাচ্ছে ডেঙ্গি! এই সহজ উপায়ে নিরাপদে রাখুন আপনার বাচ্চাকেdengue can be prevented form children following easy rules – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 08 01t163338.592
Manchu Manoj Meets Chandrababu Naidu; Is He Joining TDP?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
prashant kishor reuters

Prashant Kishor Wants to Join Cong, Briefs Party’s Top Brass on Strategy for 2024

 wm dhaka uni chatraliguue orig

২৮ নভেম্বর ঢাবি ছাত্রলীগের হল সম্মেলন

 1624297574 photo

Euro 2020: England players Chilwell, Mount in isolation after close contact with Gilmour | Football News

 untitled design 2

Former CM Manik Sarkar Not to Contest This Time

 3 60

ফার্স্ট সিকিউরিটি ব্যাংকের রাইটের ইস্যু ম্যানেজার বিডি ক্যাপিটাল – Corporate Sangbad

 hackers

বড় সাইবার হামলার মুখে পড়ার আশঙ্কা করছে মাইক্রোসফট

 download 7 1

ঝিনাইদহে স্বামীর মৃত্যুর ৪০ মিনিট পর স্ত্রীর মৃত্যু

 hasina 20230613082223

মমতাকে আম পাঠালেন শেখ হাসিনা

 1625930997 shutterstock 1444894088

World Population Day 2021: Famous Quotes About Overpopulation

 Books Michelle Obama 96479 1

Michelle Obama To Speak With College Students Nationwide