বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Messi or Ronaldo? Football’s hottest debate rages on in Qatar | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৮, ২০২২ ১১:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1670519000 photo


DOHA: It may have been a rest day at the World Cup on Thursday but there was no stopping the football discussion that never ends – who is the better player, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?
With no games in the Qatari capital for the second straight day, fans streamed to the Souk Waqif to shop and see the sights, and the decade-long debate about who is the GOAT – the “greatest of all time” – continued in the cafes and restaurants.
Fans of Argentina, who meet Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, and Portugal, who take on Morocco on Saturday, were well-represented in the narrow streets and squares of the souk, with plenty of neutrals weighing in too.
“It’s Ronaldo – I think Ronaldo’s all-round game is superb. I think he’s more versatile than Messi, who has a wonderful left foot, but Ronaldo is the better footballer and athlete,” England fan David Barley told Reuters.
Fellow England supporter and Arsenal Fan TV host Robbie Lyle disagreed.
“It’s got to be Messi now — I’ve been to all the games out here and Messi, in the last game (against Australia), he ran the show,” he told Reuters.
RIVALS
The 35-year-old Messi and Ronaldo, who is two years older, have dominated football’s most polarising debate for the best part of 10 years, especially when they were rivals at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
Both are playing at their fifth World Cup but neither has yet won the trophy. It is the only major accolade to elude them in their glittering careers, and this may be their last chance to achieve it.
Ronaldo being benched in Portugal’s 6-1 demolition of Switzerland has caused some of his die-hard fans to reconsider the current state of affairs.
“Today? It’s probably Messi, but overall I prefer Ronaldo – I’m a Portugal fan, Sporting is my team, so Ronaldo,” American fan Melo Barrows said.
Wearing a traditional white thobe in the bustling souk, Badr Saleh Debel from Saudi Arabia said he had no doubt in his mind – Messi is the greatest.
“Messi, Messi, absolutely Messi,” he said. “It’s not about the ball, the goals, the history. He’s a good player, he scores also, he assists — what a player, he’s the best player of all time.”
With the two greats are in the twilight of their careers, there is only sure one way to decide whose legacy will be the greatest, according to Melo Barrows.
“A Portugal-Argentina final would be the best scenario,” he said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm chattogram 08.12.2022
‘বাংলাদেশের জনগণকে নিয়ে একসঙ্গে হাঁটবে ভারত’
বাংলাদেশ
1670519000 photo
Messi or Ronaldo? Football’s hottest debate rages on in Qatar | Football News
খেলাধুলা
roti3
রুটি রান্না ও পরিবেশনে অজান্তে এই ‘ভুলগুলি’ করছেন না তো? জানুন সঠিক নিয়ম! সতর্ক হন আজ থেকেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sidharth kiara divya
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Guest List Revealed; Divya Agarwal Asks Varun Sood Fans To Show ‘Sensitivity’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Cpb Edit

পুরোদমে চলছে কংগ্রেসের প্রস্তুতি, নতুন নেতৃত্ব আসছে সিপিবিতে

 9 9

এসকে ট্রিমসের দীর্ঘমেয়াদে রেটিং ‘এ’ – Corporate Sangbad

 pe2 1

বিদায়ী সপ্তাহে পিই রেশিও বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

 aryan suhana rrr

Aryan, Suhana, Ananya Cheer for KKR; RRR Grosses Over Rs. 710 Crores Worldwide

 wm snake in Noakhali Science U

নোবিপ্রবিতে সাপের উপদ্রব, আতঙ্কিত শিক্ষার্থীরা

 1657670336 photo

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan complete 5000 partnership runs as ODI openers | Cricket News

 download 16

ভ্যাকসিন নিয়ে তরজা ফেডারেশন-ফোরামের ! অভিযোগ অভিনেতারা পাচ্ছেন না টিকা

 1625556955 photo

My job as vice-captain in Sri Lanka tour is to help others’ skills and mental health: Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Cricket News

 running

Have You Started Your Weight Loss Journey? Your Plate Should Have These 5 Things

 kacha moris

কাঁচা মরিচের দাম বেড়ে ৪ গুন, কমেছে মুরগির দাম – Corporate Sangbad