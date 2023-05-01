সোমবার , ১ মে ২০২৩ | ১৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

MI vs RR Highlights: Tim David late fireworks overshadows Yashasvi Jaiswal ton as Mumbai Indians pip Rajasthan Royals for fourth win | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১, ২০২৩ ৪:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Tim David‘s unbeaten 14-ball 45 blitzkrieg trumped Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s dazzling maiden IPL ton as Mumbai Indians pipped Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring last-over thriller at the iconic Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday.
Making the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League a blockbuster, Mumbai shot down the 213-run target with three balls to spare.
The incredible win was Mumbai’s fourth of the season which lifted them to the seventh spot while high-flying Rajasthan were pushed to the third spot after their fifth defeat.





Source link

