MI vs RR Highlights: Tim David late fireworks overshadows Yashasvi Jaiswal ton as Mumbai Indians pip Rajasthan Royals for fourth win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Tim David‘s unbeaten 14-ball 45 blitzkrieg trumped Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s dazzling maiden IPL ton as Mumbai Indians pipped Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring last-over thriller at the iconic Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday.
Making the 1,000th match of the Indian Premier League a blockbuster, Mumbai shot down the 213-run target with three balls to spare.
The incredible win was Mumbai’s fourth of the season which lifted them to the seventh spot while high-flying Rajasthan were pushed to the third spot after their fifth defeat.
