MI vs SRH: Will Jacks all-round show help Mumbai beat Hyderabad at Wankhede | New Zealand in India 2016 News

Riding on Will Jacks’ all-round performance, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets with 11 balls remaining in Match No. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jacks provided Mumbai Indians with crucial breakthroughs by removing the dangerous Travis Head and Ishan Kishan with his off-spin.

“Pretty happy. Three lefties in the top, so knew I had a chance to bowl. Definitely some turn. Some grip for the seamers. Sunrisers saw us bowl, we’ll do the same thing. We need to be smart and chase the score down. We had a clear plan,” Jacks told broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

“I was informed yesterday I would be bowling. The coach and the captain gave me the confidence. So, I kept going. I think we are happy with the target. We saw it was difficult at the top. Hopefully, we will see it off at the top, take it deep and chase it down.”

This was Mumbai Indians’ second consecutive victory. The home team dominated the match, finding much-needed momentum.

Hardik Pandya’s decision to bowl first on a slightly damp pitch proved effective. At the toss, Hardik Pandya said the decision was based on the possibility of dew playing a role later in the match.

“Very excited, the way the last couple of days have gone,” he said, adding that they are backing all their batters. “Bumrah is fine, we don’t have to worry about him. If he wasn’t 100%, he wouldn’t be here.”

Mumbai Indians’ pace attack immediately troubled Sunrisers Hyderabad’s usually explosive openers. Despite an early dropped catch off Abhishek Sharma, he managed to find boundaries while Travis Head struggled for timing.

The duo added 59 runs before Pandya dismissed Abhishek for a 28-ball 40, a dismissal that came at a cost as Pandya briefly injured his ankle. This injury scare followed Karn Sharma’s earlier exit, who injured his bowling hand in the third over and did not return. Will Jacks then removed both Ishan Kishan and the struggling Travis Head, who scored a laborious 28 off 29 balls.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s innings faltered, but Heinrich Klaasen’s late surge provided SRH with some much-needed impetus. Klaasen particularly targeted Deepak Chahar, whose initial spell was strong but faltered in his final over. Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins contributed crucial late runs, pushing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total to 162/5 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team yet to register an away win in this year’s edition.

Brief Scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 40, Heinrich Klaasen 37; Will Jacks 2-14, Jasprit Bumrah 1-21)

Mumbai Indians: 166/6 in 18.1 overs (Will Jacks 36, Ryan Rickelton 31, Rohit Sharma 26; Pat Cummins 3/26)