Miami Dolphins make bold QB move: Quinn Ewers steps up as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup for Week 7 vs Browns | NFL News

Quinn Ewers steps up as Dolphins’ QB backup (Image via: Getty images)

The Miami Dolphins are making a bold quarterback move ahead of their Week 7 clash against the Cleveland Browns. Tua Tagovailoa remains the starter, but rookie Quinn Ewers will now serve as his backup, replacing Zach Wilson. Miami is preparing for a challenging game in Cleveland’s windy, wet conditions while testing their quarterback depth.

Quinn Ewers confirmed as Dolphins ’ backup to Tua Tagovailoa for Week 7

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Quinn Ewers will be active as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins’ matchup against the Browns. Zach Wilson has been moved to the third-string role. This marks Ewers’ first time active in an NFL game, highlighting Miami’s confidence in the rookie’s ability to step up under pressure. The move also gives Ewers a chance to make his NFL debut in a potentially high-stakes environment.Ewers, who played his final season at Texas, threw for 3,472 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the SEC in touchdown passes. In the Dolphins’ preseason, he went 23-of-43 for 273 yards and two touchdowns, taking four sacks but committing no turnovers. These performances signal that Ewers is ready to contribute when called upon.

Zach Wilson moved to third-string as Dolphins adjust QB depth chart



Miami's $6 million offseason signing, Zach Wilson, is now the third-string quarterback. This season, Wilson completed 29-of-45 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown, and seven sacks, avoiding turnovers. The Dolphins' decision to prioritize Ewers reflects their focus on building depth and evaluating rookie talent for long-term success.With Tua Tagovailoa starting and Ewers as the backup, Miami is prepared for any scenario in Cleveland. The windy and wet conditions could make the quarterback position crucial if a substitution is required. This move also gives Ewers a chance to make an early NFL impact and shows Miami's strategic approach to managing their quarterback room.The Dolphins' Week 7 quarterback change demonstrates the team's commitment to preparing for adversity and developing rookie talent. Quinn Ewers' elevation to backup marks a significant step in his NFL journey and could play a key role in Miami's Week 7 game against the Browns.