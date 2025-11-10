Mic drop moment! From ‘fun start’ to ‘fun end’: Pakistan captain’s brutal reply to Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News

India had beaten Pakistan by two runs (DLS method) in their opening game (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan etched their name in the record books once again, becoming the most successful team in Hong Kong Sixes history with a commanding 43-run victory over Kuwait in the 2025 final on Sunday. The triumph at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, marked Pakistan’s sixth title, surpassing England and South Africa, who had five each.The celebrations were jubilant as Pakistan’s players took a lap of honour, waving to the cheering crowd and soaking in the applause after reclaiming their dominance 14 years after their last title in 2011. Their previous triumphs came in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2011 — and this one added another glorious chapter to their rich legacy.

However, what made headlines beyond the victory was Pakistan captain Muhammad Shahzad’s cheeky dig at India’s skipper Dinesh Karthik after the final. Earlier in the tournament, India had beaten Pakistan by two runs (DLS method) in their opening game, prompting Karthik to post on social media: “Fun start to Hong Kong Sixes. Winning against Pak.”But India’s campaign nosedived soon after. They lost their remaining matches to Kuwait, UAE, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, crashing out of the competition with just one win. Pakistan, meanwhile, bounced back strongly from that narrow defeat to dominate the rest of the tournament.When Shahzad lifted the trophy after the final, he couldn’t resist a playful jab at Karthik. Posting photos of himself with the trophy, he replied to Karthik’s earlier post with the caption: “Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual.” The post went viral instantly, sparking laughter and banter across cricket circles. Fans hailed Shahzad’s witty comeback, celebrating it as a perfect retort both on and off the field.

In the final, Pakistan were at their ruthless best. Batting first, they piled up 135/3 with explosive hitting across the order. Kuwait, who had stunned several big teams including Afghanistan, India, and England to reach the final, began their chase in blazing fashion — hammering 32 runs off the opening over. But Pakistan’s bowlers regrouped swiftly. Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, and Abbas Afridi bowled tight lines, triggering a dramatic collapse. Kuwait went from dream start to total despair, eventually folding well short of the target.Pakistan’s victory not only sealed their sixth Hong Kong Sixes title but also restored their reputation as the undisputed kings of the format — and thanks to Shahzad’s timely troll, the win carried an extra layer of spice.