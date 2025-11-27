বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:১৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene ‘Might as well go home now’: Ian Botham blasts England’s Bazball after Perth horror, warns of 5–0 Ashes drubbing | Cricket News প্লট দুর্নীতির মামলায় জয় ও পুতুলের ৫ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad Macaulay Culkin Has A ‘Home Alone’ Sequel Idea, Here’s What He Wants To Do ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্প ‘My heartbeat used to go fast’: Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after India’s 0–2 home humiliation | Cricket News প্লট দুর্নীতির ৩ মামলায় শেখ হাসিনার ২১ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News ‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Might as well go home now’: Ian Botham blasts England’s Bazball after Perth horror, warns of 5–0 Ashes drubbing | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
‘Might as well go home now’: Ian Botham blasts England’s Bazball after Perth horror, warns of 5–0 Ashes drubbing | Cricket News


Ian Botham (Getty Images)

England cricket legend Ian Botham has launched a scathing attack on team’s senior players after their heavy defeat in the first Ashes Test in Perth, bluntly declaring they “might as well go home now” if they refuse to abandon their reckless batting approach. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!England haven’t won an Ashes series in Australia after losing the opener since the 1950s, yet coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes remain convinced their ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ blueprint will eventually crack Australia’s fortress. But Botham insists blind faith in the method has crossed into dangerous stubbornness.

Rohit Sharma opens up on 2026 T20 World Cup, wants India to play FINAL

“It (Perth) was horrendous, there’s no other word for it,” the 70-year-old told PA News Agency, urging the visitors to adopt patience ahead of the second Test in Brisbane. “I’m sick of hearing, ‘This is the way we play’. If I hear it once more, I think I’ll throw something. If that’s the way you play, you might as well go home now because it’s going to be 5–0 to Australia. They probably won’t like me saying that, but they need to get their heads around it. I want more pride when I see people pulling that sweater on.”England have recovered from slow starts before — famously overturning a 1-0 deficit against South Africa in 2022 and drawing the 2023 Ashes after trailing 2-0 — but Botham believes the challenge is steeper this time. And Australia are preparing to hit even harder.

Poll

Will England adopt a more patient batting strategy in the second Test?

Skipper Pat Cummins, seen training with the pink ball on Tuesday, is pushing for a return at the Gabba, where he has taken 43 pink-ball wickets at 17.34, including a career-best 6-23 in 2019. There is also a selection question over Nathan Lyon, one wicket away from Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563, though his role may again be limited on seamer-friendly surfaces.With England’s high-risk batting reducing the chances of Tests stretching to Day Five — typically a spinner’s paradise — the pressure is mounting. For Stokes’ men, Brisbane may already feel like a must-win.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘My heartbeat used to go fast’: Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after India’s 0–2 home humiliation | Cricket News

‘My heartbeat used to go fast’: Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant’s shot selection after India’s 0–2 home humiliation | Cricket News

‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News

‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News

Can India still reach the WTC final? Tough road ahead after shock home whitewash | Cricket News

Can India still reach the WTC final? Tough road ahead after shock home whitewash | Cricket News

Fastest Ashes Test in a century ends in two days — ICC still rates Perth pitch ‘very good’ despite 32-wicket frenzy | Cricket News

Fastest Ashes Test in a century ends in two days — ICC still rates Perth pitch ‘very good’ despite 32-wicket frenzy | Cricket News

Abhinav Bindra pays tribute to teen athlete who died in freak training accident | More sports News

Abhinav Bindra pays tribute to teen athlete who died in freak training accident | More sports News

India’s home fortress falls: Ex-India cricketer Dinesh Karthik says ‘aura has disappeared’ after SA whitewash | Cricket News

India’s home fortress falls: Ex-India cricketer Dinesh Karthik says ‘aura has disappeared’ after SA whitewash | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST