সোমবার , ৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৪শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pakistan’s vice-captain in T20Is ahead of NZ tour | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৪ ৪:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1704711264 photo



msid 106637123,imgsize 37942

NEW DELHI: The wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named the vice-captain for Pakistan’s T20 International team, just ahead of their five-match tour of New Zealand commencing on January 12.
Rizwan will collaborate with the newly appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I team. This strategic move is part of Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.
The national team, boasting the title of 2009 T20 World Cup champions, aims to strengthen its leadership group for the upcoming tournament.
“It is an honour to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team’s success,” said Rizwan in a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Rizwan, 31, has actively participated in 85 T20 International matches since making his debut in 2015. During this period, he has accumulated a total of 2,797 runs, showcasing his prowess with one century and 25 half-centuries.
Additionally, Rizwan has proven his skills behind the stumps, recording 41 catches and executing 11 stumpings.
Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan
Series schedule: 1st T20I – January 12, Eden Park, Auckland 2nd T20I – January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton 3rd T20I – January 17, University Oval, Dunedin 4th T20I – January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch 5th T20I – January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG 12 13 14 MPs 07 01 2024
চট্টগ্রাম দক্ষিণের ৩ আসনে নৌকার জয়
বাংলাদেশ
1704711264 photo
Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pakistan’s vice-captain in T20Is ahead of NZ tour | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
IMG 20240108 WA0007
সাপাহার হরিপুরে জমি দখলের জন্য সিমানা প্রাচীর নির্মানের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
43706666 11c8 4026 bafe 91bcc43c0634
টাঙ্গাইল-০৬ আসনে প্রায় ৮২ হাজার ভোটে জিতে পূনরায় এমপি নির্বাচিত আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Dragon k

চট্টগ্রামে গুলি করে যুবলীগ কর্মীকে হত্যা

 wm লিউক্যামিয়া

লিউকেমিয়া আক্রান্ত কি না বুঝবেন যেভাবে

 international day of neutrality

International Day of Neutrality 2021: All You Need to Know

 rain bg 20220720113443

চট্টগ্রামে ৭৭ মিলিমিটার বৃষ্টি

 Comunity Bank33

কমিউনিটি ব্যাংকের পরিচালনা পর্ষদের ৪৮তম সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 সাতক্ষীরায় ১ সন্তানের জননীকে ধর্ষন:গ্রেফতার-৩

সাতক্ষীরায় ১ সন্তানের জননীকে ধর্ষন:গ্রেফতার-৩

 1650746619 photo

South Africa confirm T20 tour of India | Cricket News

 wm japa ershad oklyt anisuk lo

জটিলতা নিয়ে রওশনের সঙ্গে আনিসুলের বৈঠক, গলেনি বরফ

 wm Israeli Foreign Minister Ya

তেলের ট্যাংকারে হামলায় নিহত ২, ইরানকে দায়ী করল ইসরাইল

 c 2

An ‘Unwell’ Neha Dhupia Gets Pampered by Husband Angad Bedi on Birthday; See Pics