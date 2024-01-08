Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pakistan’s vice-captain in T20Is ahead of NZ tour | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: The wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named the vice-captain for Pakistan’s T20 International team, just ahead of their five-match tour of New Zealand commencing on January 12.

Rizwan will collaborate with the newly appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I team. This strategic move is part of Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

The national team, boasting the title of 2009 T20 World Cup champions, aims to strengthen its leadership group for the upcoming tournament.

“It is an honour to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team’s success,” said Rizwan in a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Rizwan, 31, has actively participated in 85 T20 International matches since making his debut in 2015. During this period, he has accumulated a total of 2,797 runs, showcasing his prowess with one century and 25 half-centuries.

Additionally, Rizwan has proven his skills behind the stumps, recording 41 catches and executing 11 stumpings.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam , Fakhar Zaman , Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

Series schedule: 1st T20I – January 12, Eden Park, Auckland 2nd T20I – January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton 3rd T20I – January 17, University Oval, Dunedin 4th T20I – January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch 5th T20I – January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch









