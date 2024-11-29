Mohammed Shami faces injury scare during Bengal’s defeat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News

Mohammed Shami (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh’s victory over Bengal in the domestic cricket clash was overshadowed by a worrying moment involving veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.

Chasing down a modest 190-run target in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday, Madhya Pradesh managed to wrap up the proceedings with six wickets at their hands.

Rajat Patidar’s aggressive 68 off 40 balls and Subhranshu Senapati’s steady 50 off 33 balls helped MP comfortably seal the win. However, the spotlight shifted to Mohammed Shami’s health scare during the game.

Bowling the penultimate over, Shami took a tumble while attempting to stop a shot, appearing to injure his boot and hold his lower back in discomfort, as reported by PTI.

Having recently returned from a prolonged injury layoff, the sight of him lying on the ground sparked concern.

Nitin Patel, head of the medical panel at the Centre of Excellence, rushed to evaluate the pacer. Fortunately, the incident caused no significant damage, bringing relief to the Bengal camp.

Earlier this month, Shami made a remarkable comeback to competitive cricket as Bengal registered a narrow 11-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

His impactful seven-wicket haul and a crucial 37-run knock in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match were instrumental in the win.

As Bengal prepare for upcoming matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shami’s fitness remains crucial, not just for domestic games but also for India’s international calendar.

The injury scare may have ended without major consequences, but it underscores the importance of managing Shami’s workload as he makes his way back into the game.



