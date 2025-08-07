Mohammed Siraj is everything Jasprit Bumrah isn’t — Available, reliable, unbreakable | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj with a special headband to honour ex-England batter Graham Thorpe, who passed away a year ago. (Getty Images)

Stepping out of the shadows of legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and even Jasprit Bumrah is no easy task. To perform, carve your own identity, and make a statement that says, ‘Yes, I’m here too. I can deliver, bleed for my team, play with fire, go full throttle, and rattle the opposition to secure a win’ – that takes immense belief. That’s exactly where Mohammed Siraj, Team India’s very own ‘Mian’ – a nickname fondly given by his teammates – stood tall, firm and etched his name on English soil.Without making much noise, Siraj entered the series – with some expectations, but certainly not as many as those placed on senior pro Jasprit Bumrah. All eyes were on Bumrah to lead India’s bowling attack. He was expected to play only three Tests due to workload management, and rightly so. India’s hopes largely rested on his shoulders.

But when the series ended, the man front and centre of every highlights package, every news bulletin, every social media account was a different one.The fans’ affection shifted towards one man. The team leaned on him. He became the nightmare for the opposition. The volume of the ohhhs and aahhs rose, and the man delivered – Siraj.By the end of the series, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps and was deservedly named Player of the Match at The Oval. More importantly, he stamped his authority – his presence – and without uttering a word, declared: I can lead this pace attack too. The big takeaway is that it all came in Bumrah’s absence. He made it clear: I can be the one who charges in, fierce and fearless.Siraj made his debut in 2020 against Australia when the likes of Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami were already established names. Over time, Ishant, Bhuvneshwar, and Umesh faded from the main frame – and that’s when Siraj’s rise truly began.

Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

He played in Australia, England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh – took wickets, dismissed big names, became the captain’s trusted option – but the Siraj who could lead the pack was still missing.Then came the England series – perhaps a script written by fate – for Siraj to reveal what had long remained hidden within.When Bumrah plays, the opposition’s focus automatically shifts to him. But Siraj’s numbers tell a different tale – he becomes a different beast when Bumrah is not around.Yes, Siraj with and without Bumrah are two different stories.

Mohammed Siraj in Test cricket Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate With Jasprit Bumrah 25 74 35.00 57.3 Without Jasprit Bumrah 16 49 25.10 44.3 Without Bumrah & Mohammed Shami 13 43 22.83 41.2

In the 25 Tests he’s played alongside Bumrah, Siraj has taken 74 wickets at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 57.3.But in 16 Tests without Bumrah, Siraj has claimed 49 wickets — at an average of 25.1 and a strike rate of 44.3.There’s more.In the 13 Tests where neither Bumrah nor Shami played, Siraj picked up 43 wickets, averaging 22.83 and striking every 41.2 deliveries.The reason?

Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match at The Oval. (Getty Images)

Possibly the leadership instincts that get activated when responsibility falls solely on his shoulders — the hunger to be the main man, the fire to be the captain’s go-to bowler, no matter the situation or conditions.In the fifth and final Test, Siraj gave it everything. Every part of his heart and soul. He hit the right areas, beat batters with nip-backers, deliveries that jagged in, balls that angled across, jaffas, inswingers, and outswingers. He kept everyone on the edge of their seats. It was nerve-wracking, heart-pounding stuff. He was exhausted, down but never out.Injuries struck the team, but Siraj stayed firm – his message loud in action: ‘Don’t worry, I’m here’.He bowled 1,113 deliveries in the series – the most by any bowler – across all 10 innings of a five-match Test series. That’s an enormous workload. But Siraj made the Herculean effort look routine. And this wasn’t the first time. He had bowled 953 deliveries in the 2024 away series against Australia.This is why Siraj is Team India’s true workhorse — constantly challenging the theories of “workload management.”Then came that nail-biting final day at The Oval. England needed 35 runs. India needed 4 wickets. Pressure was at its peak. All eyes turned to one man — Siraj.When Jamie Overton smacked two early boundaries off Prasidh Krishna, many began to lose hope. But not Siraj. Silently, he took the ball, had a brief chat with captain Shubman Gill, and walked back to his mark.Then came the moment.He knocked over Gus Atkinson’s stumps. Arms spread. A leap. The Siuu celebration (just like Cristiano Ronaldo). Teammates rushing in. It was Siraj’s stage. His win. His story. He didn’t shout. He didn’t boast. He just showed up, over and over again — confident, consistent, committed.And when asked what kept him going, what kept the fire alive, he had just one word: Believe.