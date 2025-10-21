মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shaheer Sheikh Drops Unseen Wedding Pics with Ruchikaa Kapoor After 5 Years, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Television News US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as co-hosts for 2031 Women’s World Cup bid | Football News Dharmendra Played A Villain In This Drama Starring ‘Jubilee Star’ Rajendra Kumar – Can You Guess The Film? Scenarios: What Harmanpreet Kaur-led India must do to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals | Cricket News ১৩৫ ফিলিস্তিনির বিকৃত মরদেহ ফেরত দিয়েছে ইসরায়েল রাশিয়ার হামলায় বিদ্যুৎহীন ইউক্রেনের বিস্তীর্ণ এলাকা Singer Benny Dayal And Wife Catherine Expecting Their First Child: ‘Our Little Light Is On The Way’ | Bollywood News Mohsin Naqvi plays musical chairs: Third Pakistan captaincy change in 12 months | Cricket News Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details on his sudden death | Chess News ‘Avoid arguments’: Virat Kohli receives a tough message after Perth duck | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Mohsin Naqvi plays musical chairs: Third Pakistan captaincy change in 12 months | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Mohsin Naqvi plays musical chairs: Third Pakistan captaincy change in 12 months | Cricket News


Pakistan named Shaheen Afridi as captain for next month’s three-match ODI series against South Africa, marking the third leadership change in the format over the past 12 months. (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Monday named fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain for next month’s three-match ODI series against South Africa, marking the third leadership change in the format over the past 12 months.The 25-year-old takes over from Mohammad Rizwan, who assumed the ODI captaincy last October following Babar Azam’s resignation.

Inside details of how PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the Asia Cup trophy!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen’s appointment was made after a meeting in Islamabad.“A meeting of the selection committee, also attended by Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, decided that Shaheen will lead Pakistan’s ODI side against South Africa,” the PCB said in a release.The three-match ODI series is scheduled for November 4, 6, and 8, with all games to be played in Faisalabad.Rizwan began his tenure as ODI skipper strongly, leading Pakistan to a 2-1 series win in Australia in November 2024, the country’s first in Australia in 22 years. Pakistan then whitewashed South Africa 3-0 at home and secured a 2-1 series win in Zimbabwe.However, 2025 proved challenging for Rizwan. Pakistan lost the home tri-series final to New Zealand and exited the Champions Trophy in the first round in February.The most significant setback came in the West Indies, where Pakistan lost 2-1 — their first series defeat in the Caribbean in 34 years.Shaheen previously led Pakistan in five Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand in January last year but was relieved of the role after a 4-1 series loss.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as co-hosts for 2031 Women’s World Cup bid | Football News

US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as co-hosts for 2031 Women’s World Cup bid | Football News

Scenarios: What Harmanpreet Kaur-led India must do to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals | Cricket News

Scenarios: What Harmanpreet Kaur-led India must do to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals | Cricket News

Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details on his sudden death | Chess News

Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details on his sudden death | Chess News

‘Avoid arguments’: Virat Kohli receives a tough message after Perth duck | Cricket News

‘Avoid arguments’: Virat Kohli receives a tough message after Perth duck | Cricket News

New Record! Captain Chamari Athapaththu creates history, becomes first Sri Lankan woman to… | Cricket News

New Record! Captain Chamari Athapaththu creates history, becomes first Sri Lankan woman to… | Cricket News

‘Shame on you’: Navjot Singh Sidhu slams ‘BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir’ post | Cricket News

‘Shame on you’: Navjot Singh Sidhu slams ‘BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir’ post | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST