রবিবার , ২৫ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mondo Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record at Silesia Diamond League | More sports News

আগস্ট ২৫, ২০২৪ ১১:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Mondo Duplantis of Sweden set a new pole vault world record by clearing 6.26 metres during his second attempt at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Sunday.
This marks the 24-year-old’s tenth world record, surpassing his previous best of 6.25 metres, achieved earlier this month while retaining his Olympic gold medal in Paris. This is also the third time this year that Duplantis has broken his own record.
Earlier this month, Duplantis thrilled the Stade de France crowd at the Paris Olympics by breaking the world record for the ninth time.
Despite his success, many felt that Duplantis had more to achieve.
On Wednesday in Lausanne, he cleared 6.15 metres to secure a win, hinting at further accomplishments to come.
At the Silesia Stadium in Chorzow, after clearing six metres, Duplantis had the bar raised to 6.26 metres. His first attempt was unsuccessful, which lowered expectations from the crowd.
However, on his second attempt, the Swede soared over the bar, racing to the track and then falling to the ground in celebration.
In the same competition, Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the United States cleared 6.00 metres before failing at 6.08, earning him second place. Paris bronze-medal winner Emmanouil Karalis of Greece finished third by also clearing six metres.
The crowd had already witnessed Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shatter the long-standing 3,000 metres world record with a time of seven minutes 17.55 seconds to beat the record set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in 1996 when he ran 7:20.67.





