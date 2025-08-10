More losses than wins! How has Gautam Gambhir fared as Team India’s Test coach? – in numbers | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

When Gautam Gambhir took charge as India’s Test coach, there was optimism that his combative spirit as a player would translate into a winning formula for the team. But so far, the numbers reveal a rocky start, with more defeats than victories.Tough home beginningGambhir’s first challenge was the home series against New Zealand.

Gautam Gambhir’s fiery press conferences: Every time the India head coach lost his cool

Against expectations, India endured a shock 3-0 whitewash defeat, struggling with both bat and ball.The result stunned fans and marked one of the rare occasions India had been swept in a home Test series.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Fighting in AustraliaNext came the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India showed flashes of competitiveness but couldn’t maintain momentum. A 3-1 series loss meant Gambhir’s wait for a first series win continued, though the solitary victory in Perth offered a glimpse of potential under his leadership.Mixed fortunes in EnglandThe Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England brought a more balanced performance. In seaming conditions, India fought back after early stumbles to level the series 2-2 across five Tests, with one draw. It was Gambhir’s first unbeaten series as Team India’s Test coach, though not a win.

India in Tests under Gautam Gambhir:

Played: 15

Won: 5

Lost: 8

Drawn: 2

That’s a win percentage of 33.3%, with defeats outweighing victories.Two demanding overseas tours and a shock home loss have defined Gambhir’s early tenure. While critics will point to the poor results, supporters argue he has inherited a side in transition, testing new combinations in challenging conditions. With upcoming home fixtures against West Indies and South Africa, Gambhir will be eager to swing the balance and deliver the consistent success expected from India’s Test team.Right now, the story is clear: a start filled with lessons, pressure, and a desperate need for a turnaround.