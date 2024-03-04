MS Dhoni in ‘new role’: Chennai Super Kings skipper sets social media ablaze with cryptic post | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni dropped a big surprise on Monday with a rare social media post about his ‘new role’. This enigmatic revelation has sparked speculation among his fans, leaving them curious about the capacity in which he will be seen in the upcoming IPL.“Can’t wait for the new season and the new ‘role’. Stay tuned!,” Dhoni posted on Facebook.

The post did not specify whether the reference to the ‘new season’ pertained to the IPL 2024 edition.However, Dhoni’s mention of a ‘new role’ quickly went viral within minutes, creating widespread anticipation and curiosity among fans.

CSK open their IPL 2024 campaign versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22.

Dhoni, who has led his team to five IPL titles, has not played any competitive cricket since their triumphant campaign last year.

Under Dhoni, India had won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy besides reaching the top of ICC Test rankings for the first time.

Dhoni was recently spotted with his wife Sakshi in Jamnagar on Friday when he attended the pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.