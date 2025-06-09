MS Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame | Cricket News

MS Dhoni, former India cricket captain, has been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, recognizing his extraordinary career spanning 16 years with 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman revolutionized the sport through his unique playing style, tactical leadership and achievements including winning all three ICC men’s white-ball titles as captain. “It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever,” Dhoni said about his induction. Dhoni’s journey began in 2004 when he made his ODI debut. Though he was dismissed for a duck in his first match, he soon announced his arrival with a blistering 148 off 123 balls against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam in April 2005. He followed this with an unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, which remains the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in men’s ODIs. The innings, featuring 15 fours and 10 sixes, also held the record for the highest score in a successful run chase at that time. In 2007, Dhoni was appointed captain for the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Leading a young Indian team, he guided them to victory in the tournament, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final. His Test career was equally impressive. Under his leadership, India reached the No.1 spot in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings for the first time in December 2009. His highest Test score of 224 came against Australia in Chennai in 2013, helping India secure a decisive victory.

In ODI cricket, Dhoni set numerous records, including becoming the fastest player to achieve the No.1 spot in ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings in just his 40th match. He also holds the record for most stumpings (123) and most matches as captain for India (200). The pinnacle of his career came in 2011 when he led India to World Cup victory after 28 years. In the final against Sri Lanka, he promoted himself to No.5 and scored a match-winning innings, finishing the game with his iconic six over long-on. Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? Dhoni added to his legacy by winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, becoming the only captain to win all three ICC men’s white-ball titles. His final international appearance came in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. His unconventional wicketkeeping technique proved highly effective throughout his career. He transformed the role of a wicketkeeper-batsman, bringing power-hitting capabilities to a position traditionally known for steady, lower-order contributions.

In Test cricket, Dhoni demonstrated his versatility with notable performances like his 148 against Pakistan in Faisalabad and a crucial 76 not out at Lord’s that helped India secure a rare series win in England. Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket in 2020 marked the end of an era in Indian cricket, leaving behind a legacy of unprecedented achievements and transformative impact on the sport.