‘MS Dhoni might leave mid-season if Sanju Samson joins CSK’: Ex-India cricketer drops bombshell | Cricket News

As the IPL trade window continues to generate buzz, one potential blockbuster deal has set the cricket world talking — a possible player swap between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals involving Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran , and Sanju Samson . As TimesofIndia.com reported earlier, CSK could land Samson in a trade that would see Jadeja and Curran moving the other way, if the deal materialises. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now added fuel to the fire, claiming that MS Dhoni is the driving force behind the move — and that it could mark his final chapter in the IPL. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that Dhoni , known for his strategic clarity, might be ready to part ways with a proven match-winner like Jadeja to secure a long-term leader in Samson.Also read: Why Ravindra Jadeja made a shock exit from Rajasthan Royals in 2010 Kaif recalled Jadeja’s unsuccessful captaincy stint in 2022, when Chennai managed only one win in their first eight games before Dhoni was forced to step back in and salvage the campaign. “Both players started their IPL careers in 2008. Since joining CSK, Dhoni has never left the franchise. If this trade happens, it could be his last season — maybe even one he doesn’t finish. If Sanju settles well with the team and management, Dhoni could hand him the reins,” Kaif explained. He further pointed out that CSK’s leadership plans have long revolved around finding a worthy successor to Dhoni — a mission that faltered when Jadeja struggled to handle the role. “Jadeja tried captaincy but wasn’t comfortable. Not everyone can lead in the IPL. Dhoni’s long-term vision seems clear — he’s ready to give up Jadeja to bring in a future captain,” Kaif said. If the trade goes through, it could signal the beginning of a new era for Chennai Super Kings — and possibly, the end of Dhoni’s illustrious IPL journey.