সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘The Jinn Is Here’: Sanjay Dutt’s Fierce Look From Dhurandhar Revealed By Ranveer Singh | Bollywood News ‘MS Dhoni might leave mid-season if Sanju Samson joins CSK’: Ex-India cricketer drops bombshell | Cricket News ১২ নভেম্বর আমান কটনের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Rana Daggubati Says SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Baahubali ‘Has Aged Beautifully’ | Telugu Cinema News সরকার পুনরায় চালুর পক্ষে মার্কিন সিনেটের ভোট ‘Never celebrate a loss’: Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India’s mindset ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup | Cricket News ‘Hard to digest the air quality’: Jonty Rhodes sparks big debate on Delhi’s toxic smog with striking social media posts | Off the field News Rhea Chakraborty Says Hanuman Chalisa Helped Her Heal During Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Probe | Bollywood News রাকসুর জিএস আম্মারের সঙ্গে রাবির ভারপ্রাপ্ত রেজিস্ট্রারের বাগবিতণ্ডা প্রাথমিকের শিক্ষকদের কর্মবিরতি স্থগিত, কর্মসূচি চলবে
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘MS Dhoni might leave mid-season if Sanju Samson joins CSK’: Ex-India cricketer drops bombshell | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘MS Dhoni might leave mid-season if Sanju Samson joins CSK’: Ex-India cricketer drops bombshell | Cricket News


Sanju Samson & MS Dhoni (X-Sanju Samson)

As the IPL trade window continues to generate buzz, one potential blockbuster deal has set the cricket world talking — a possible player swap between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals involving Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Sanju Samson. As TimesofIndia.com reported earlier, CSK could land Samson in a trade that would see Jadeja and Curran moving the other way, if the deal materialises. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now added fuel to the fire, claiming that MS Dhoni is the driving force behind the move — and that it could mark his final chapter in the IPL. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that Dhoni, known for his strategic clarity, might be ready to part ways with a proven match-winner like Jadeja to secure a long-term leader in Samson.Also read: Why Ravindra Jadeja made a shock exit from Rajasthan Royals in 2010 Kaif recalled Jadeja’s unsuccessful captaincy stint in 2022, when Chennai managed only one win in their first eight games before Dhoni was forced to step back in and salvage the campaign. “Both players started their IPL careers in 2008. Since joining CSK, Dhoni has never left the franchise. If this trade happens, it could be his last season — maybe even one he doesn’t finish. If Sanju settles well with the team and management, Dhoni could hand him the reins,” Kaif explained. He further pointed out that CSK’s leadership plans have long revolved around finding a worthy successor to Dhoni — a mission that faltered when Jadeja struggled to handle the role. “Jadeja tried captaincy but wasn’t comfortable. Not everyone can lead in the IPL. Dhoni’s long-term vision seems clear — he’s ready to give up Jadeja to bring in a future captain,” Kaif said. If the trade goes through, it could signal the beginning of a new era for Chennai Super Kings — and possibly, the end of Dhoni’s illustrious IPL journey.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Never celebrate a loss’: Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India’s mindset ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘Never celebrate a loss’: Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India’s mindset ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘Hard to digest the air quality’: Jonty Rhodes sparks big debate on Delhi’s toxic smog with striking social media posts | Off the field News

‘Hard to digest the air quality’: Jonty Rhodes sparks big debate on Delhi’s toxic smog with striking social media posts | Off the field News

Mic drop moment! From ‘fun start’ to ‘fun end’: Pakistan captain’s brutal reply to Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News

Mic drop moment! From ‘fun start’ to ‘fun end’: Pakistan captain’s brutal reply to Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News

‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

Manchester City crush Liverpool 3-0 to close in on Premier League leaders Arsenal | Football News

Manchester City crush Liverpool 3-0 to close in on Premier League leaders Arsenal | Football News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST