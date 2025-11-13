MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Who is Harmanpreet Kaur’s favourite cricketer – Indian captain reveals | Cricket News

Harmanpreet Kaur, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India to their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, revealed her favourite cricketer during an event in Chennai. Speaking to students at Velammal Nexus School, Harmanpreet picked MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli when asked to choose between the two. Watch videoHarmanpreet was felicitated at the event for guiding India to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph on November 2, when they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With this win, she joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian captains who have led the country to World Cup victories.

Shubman Gill Press Conference: Team India captain opens up about India’s bowling plan for SA Test

The India skipper, who made her fifth World Cup appearance this year after debuting in 2009, also shared her fondness for Test cricket. When asked about her biggest inspiration, she named former India opener Virender Sehwag and advised young girls to “work hard” to achieve their goals.Harmanpreet expressed pride in how women’s cricket has evolved and gained recognition among fans. “It is good to see that now people only talk about cricket without comparing (men’s and women’s cricket). Now everyone enjoys and the viewership is high, stadiums are full, it is a proud moment,” she said.India’s journey to the title was challenging. After three straight defeats to South Africa, Australia and England in the league stage, the team bounced back with a semifinal win against Australia in a high-scoring match before defeating South Africa in the final.