বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:০৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Delhi High Court Refuses To Lift Ban On Ravi Mohan’s Film Title Bro Code | Regional Cinema News জেএমআই হসপিটালের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad Chadwick Boseman To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Hollywood News Composer Devi Sri Prasad Says Rashmika Mandanna Deserves National Award For The Girlfriend | Regional Cinema News মার্কিন ইতিহাসের দীর্ঘতম শাটডাউনের অবসান ‘Even before he was born, I was asked… ‘: Sania Mirza reveals challenges of co-parenting her child with Shoaib Malik | Off the field News MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Who is Harmanpreet Kaur’s favourite cricketer – Indian captain reveals | Cricket News দিল্লির লকডাউন ঢাকায় দাফন হয়েছে: জাগপা আলোচনা করে মতামত জানাবে ইসি সূচকের বড় পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Who is Harmanpreet Kaur’s favourite cricketer – Indian captain reveals | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Who is Harmanpreet Kaur’s favourite cricketer – Indian captain reveals | Cricket News


Harmanpreet Kaur, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India to their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, revealed her favourite cricketer during an event in Chennai. Speaking to students at Velammal Nexus School, Harmanpreet picked MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli when asked to choose between the two. Watch videoHarmanpreet was felicitated at the event for guiding India to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph on November 2, when they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With this win, she joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian captains who have led the country to World Cup victories.

Shubman Gill Press Conference: Team India captain opens up about India’s bowling plan for SA Test

The India skipper, who made her fifth World Cup appearance this year after debuting in 2009, also shared her fondness for Test cricket. When asked about her biggest inspiration, she named former India opener Virender Sehwag and advised young girls to “work hard” to achieve their goals.Harmanpreet expressed pride in how women’s cricket has evolved and gained recognition among fans. “It is good to see that now people only talk about cricket without comparing (men’s and women’s cricket). Now everyone enjoys and the viewership is high, stadiums are full, it is a proud moment,” she said.India’s journey to the title was challenging. After three straight defeats to South Africa, Australia and England in the league stage, the team bounced back with a semifinal win against Australia in a high-scoring match before defeating South Africa in the final.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Even before he was born, I was asked… ‘: Sania Mirza reveals challenges of co-parenting her child with Shoaib Malik | Off the field News

‘Even before he was born, I was asked… ‘: Sania Mirza reveals challenges of co-parenting her child with Shoaib Malik | Off the field News

From Jos Buttler to Shreyas Iyer: 5 players who made former IPL teams regret their release | Cricket News

From Jos Buttler to Shreyas Iyer: 5 players who made former IPL teams regret their release | Cricket News

IPL: Arjun Tendulkar likely to get new home; Shardul Thakur set for Mumbai Indians move | Cricket News

IPL: Arjun Tendulkar likely to get new home; Shardul Thakur set for Mumbai Indians move | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Spinner or extra seamer, tough call’ – Captain Shubman Gill says playing XI almost finalised for Eden Test | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Spinner or extra seamer, tough call’ – Captain Shubman Gill says playing XI almost finalised for Eden Test | Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Kolkata? | Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Kolkata? | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan to Mumbai Indians? Ex-India player’s bold statement stirs fans | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan to Mumbai Indians? Ex-India player’s bold statement stirs fans | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST