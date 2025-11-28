MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In one of the most heart-warming off-field moments Indian cricket has witnessed in recent years, a video of MS Dhoni personally driving Virat Kohli back to the Indian team hotel after a private dinner at his Ranchi residence set social media into a frenzy on Thursday night. The clip, shared widely by fans on X, shows Dhoni behind the wheel of his SUV with Kohli seated beside him — a rare yet deeply nostalgic sight that instantly triggered a wave of emotional reactions across the cricket community.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The former India captain hosted Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at his Ranchi farmhouse on November 27, a quiet evening that turned into an internet-breaking reunion once fans spotted Kohli entering the Dhoni residence. Hours later, Dhoni drove Kohli back — no security entourage, no flashy escort — resurrected memories of their long partnership that shaped Indian cricket for more than a decade. While sharing the video, Star Sports even captioned it the “Reunion of the Year.”

Look who is back! Virat Kohli arrives for the ODI series vs South Africa

Kohli, who returned to India from London on Wednesday, is in Ranchi ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on November 30. The series marks his comeback to Ranchi for a match after missing the England Test in February 2024, the last time the city hosted an international match, due to the birth of his son, Akaay. He last featured for India on October 25 in Sydney, where his unbeaten 74 helped India avoid a whitewash against Australia.WATCH: Dhoni driving Kohli back to hotelAs Team India prepares for the three-match ODI series — with KL Rahul leading the side due to injuries to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer — Kohli is set to slot back at No. 3. His ODI numbers remain unmatched: 14,255 runs, 51 centuries, and record-breaking consistency across formats.Pant, meanwhile, returns to the ODI setup after more than a year as India aim to bounce back following the Test series defeat to South Africa. With Rohit Sharma , Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a revamped middle order, the team will look to start strong in Ranchi.