শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseerudin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh Bring Back Old-School Romance | Bollywood News Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News Shah Rukh, Salman, Aishwarya Attend Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News ‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News A multi-layered problem: Why no Indians qualified for 2026 Candidates via Chess World Cup in Goa | Chess News Deterring Digital Doppelgangers: Delhi HC Protects Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights Against Deepfakes & Misuse | Movies News ফুলের তোড়া পাঠালেন পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী নির্ধারিত সময়ে জকসু চায় ‘ঐক্যবদ্ধ নির্ভীক জবিয়ান’
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: In one of the most heart-warming off-field moments Indian cricket has witnessed in recent years, a video of MS Dhoni personally driving Virat Kohli back to the Indian team hotel after a private dinner at his Ranchi residence set social media into a frenzy on Thursday night. The clip, shared widely by fans on X, shows Dhoni behind the wheel of his SUV with Kohli seated beside him — a rare yet deeply nostalgic sight that instantly triggered a wave of emotional reactions across the cricket community.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The former India captain hosted Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at his Ranchi farmhouse on November 27, a quiet evening that turned into an internet-breaking reunion once fans spotted Kohli entering the Dhoni residence. Hours later, Dhoni drove Kohli back — no security entourage, no flashy escort — resurrected memories of their long partnership that shaped Indian cricket for more than a decade. While sharing the video, Star Sports even captioned it the “Reunion of the Year.”

Look who is back! Virat Kohli arrives for the ODI series vs South Africa

Kohli, who returned to India from London on Wednesday, is in Ranchi ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on November 30. The series marks his comeback to Ranchi for a match after missing the England Test in February 2024, the last time the city hosted an international match, due to the birth of his son, Akaay. He last featured for India on October 25 in Sydney, where his unbeaten 74 helped India avoid a whitewash against Australia.WATCH: Dhoni driving Kohli back to hotelAs Team India prepares for the three-match ODI series — with KL Rahul leading the side due to injuries to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer — Kohli is set to slot back at No. 3. His ODI numbers remain unmatched: 14,255 runs, 51 centuries, and record-breaking consistency across formats.Pant, meanwhile, returns to the ODI setup after more than a year as India aim to bounce back following the Test series defeat to South Africa. With Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a revamped middle order, the team will look to start strong in Ranchi.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News

Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News

‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News

A multi-layered problem: Why no Indians qualified for 2026 Candidates via Chess World Cup in Goa | Chess News

A multi-layered problem: Why no Indians qualified for 2026 Candidates via Chess World Cup in Goa | Chess News

T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News

WPL 2026 full squads: Complete players list for all teams after auction | Cricket News

UPW Squad WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Women Full Players List, Team Squad and Updates | Cricket News

UPW Squad WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Women Full Players List, Team Squad and Updates | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST