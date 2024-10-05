MS Dhoni to meet CSK owners ahead of IPL mega auction | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to meet with team owners in mid-October where he is expected to finalize his decision on whether he will play the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report from Cricbuzz, legendary Dhoni, who recently returned to India after a trip to the US, will sit down with CSK’s management in Mumbai to discuss his future role ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

While Dhoni remains tight-lipped about his plans, CSK have not yet confirmed his participation for the upcoming season, keeping fans and pundits in suspense.

A final decision will be made after this meeting, which will be pivotal for the team’s strategy going into the auction.

Dhoni’s legacy with CSK, where he has led the franchise to five IPL titles, makes his decision particularly significant.

In a move to push Dhoni to play another IPL season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently implemented a new rule that allows players who haven’t represented India for more than five years to be classified as ‘uncapped’ players.

This change applies to Dhoni, who last played for India in 2019. As a result, Dhoni could now be retained by CSK as an uncapped player for a base price of Rs 4 crore.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif publicly backed the rule change, suggesting that it paves the way for Dhoni to continue playing in the IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports, Kaif emphasized Dhoni’s enduring impact on the game, stating, “If Dhoni wants to play, he will play. He’s such a big match-winner and leader for CSK.”

Kaif also pointed out that the financial aspect isn’t a concern for Dhoni.

Referring to Dhoni’s previous comments, Kaif highlighted, “Dhoni himself says he doesn’t need the money, and even if he’s retained for Rs 4 crore, it wouldn’t matter to him.”

The IPL’s new retention rules allow teams to keep up to six players before the 2025 auction, giving CSK the opportunity to secure their iconic leader.

With an increased auction purse of Rs 120 crore, this change gives teams like CSK greater flexibility in crafting their squad for the next IPL cycle.