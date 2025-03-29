Advertise here
২৯ মার্চ ২০২৫
MS Dhoni: Watch: Heartwarming MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina reunion steals the spotlight at Chepauk | Cricket News

মার্চ ২৯, ২০২৫
MS Dhoni: Watch: Heartwarming MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina reunion steals the spotlight at Chepauk | Cricket News

MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina reunion. (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League is more than just a cricket tournament; it’s a festival filled with unforgettable moments, both on and off the field.
During the much-anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, a heartwarming reunion between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina stole the spotlight.
Dhoni, who was warming up before the match, was engaged in a race with a CSK staff member when he unexpectedly crossed paths with his former teammate and close friend, Suresh Raina, who was walking across the field as part of his commentary duties.
The two shared a big hug, exchanged pleasantries, and smiled warmly, a moment that instantly went viral, evoking nostalgia among fans who fondly remember their camaraderie from CSK’s golden years.
WATCH:

During the match, Dhoni etched his name in IPL history, becoming CSK’s highest run-scorer, surpassing Raina’s previous record. His unbeaten 30 off 16 balls took his tally to 4,699 runs, overtaking Raina’s 4,687.
Despite Dhoni’s late fireworks, CSK fell short, scoring 146/8 in response to RCB’s 196/7, ending RCB’s 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.
Earlier, another special moment unfolded when Virat Kohli and Raina shared a warm hug during RCB’s practice session, further adding to the emotional quotient of the evening.


