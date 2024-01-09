‘Mubarak ho lala’: Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami for Arjuna Award | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star India batter Virat Kohli extended his wishes to pacer Mohammed Shami for being conferred with Arjuna Award in recognition of his exceptional performance in the year 2023.Shami shared a video of himself receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan , to which Kohli responded, “Mubarak ho lala.”Shami, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, received the honours amid the huge applause from the crowd who duly acknowledged his achievements by giving him and his art the pride of place with an ovation.

Shami ended as the leading wicket-taker in last year’s ODI World Cup in India with 24 wickets and broke several records.

The veteran pacer, a day prior to the ceremony, expressed happiness for the coveted accolade and said even after many years of hard work, people are not able to win this award.

“This award is a dream; life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award. It is like a dream for me to get this award because my whole life I have seen many people receiving this award,” Shami had told ANI.

Shami told TOI on Monday that his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is going well and that he will be available for selection for the England series.

“My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that’s fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series. I am targeting the series for my return,” the 33-year-old said.