Mumbai Indians create history, set IPL record for most wins against an opponent at one venue | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians created history on Monday by becoming the first team in IPL history to register 10 wins against an opponent at a single venue, as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at Wankhede Stadium.
With this victory, MI surpassed KKR’s record of nine wins against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.
The five-time champions also feature twice more in this elite list, having beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru eight times each at Wankhede and M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Most wins against an opponent at a venue in the IPL
It was also the 24th win against KKR for MI, extending their record of most wins against a team in the IPL. In this elite list, MI are followed by Chennai Super Kings and KKR, who have registered 21 wins each against RCB and Punjab Kings respectively.
Most wins against a team in the IPL
Ashwani Kumar’s sensational debut (4-24) and MI’s disciplined bowling unit restricted KKR to just 116, which the home side chased down comfortably with more than seven overs to spare.
Ryan Rickelton (62* off 41, 5x6s) anchored the chase in his maiden IPL fifty, while Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive 29* off nine balls finished the job in style.
Trent Boult set the tone by clean-bowling Sunil Narine in the first over, while Deepak Chahar dismissed Quinton de Kock cheaply. Ashwani then removed Ajinkya Rahane (11) with his first ball and added three more scalps, including Manish Pandey (19) and Rinku Singh (17).
Despite a late cameo from Ramandeep Singh (22 off 11), KKR folded for 116 in 16.2 overs. MI’s chase was smooth, with William Jacks (16) and Rickelton forming a 45-run stand before Suryakumar’s fireworks sealed MI’s record-setting victory.