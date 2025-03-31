Advertise here
মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

Mumbai Indians create history, set IPL record for most wins against an opponent at one venue | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৫ ১১:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Mumbai Indians create history, set IPL record for most wins against an opponent at one venue | Cricket News

MI and KKR players after the match at Wankhede. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians created history on Monday by becoming the first team in IPL history to register 10 wins against an opponent at a single venue, as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at Wankhede Stadium.
With this victory, MI surpassed KKR’s record of nine wins against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.
The five-time champions also feature twice more in this elite list, having beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru eight times each at Wankhede and M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Most wins against an opponent at a venue in the IPL

  • 10 – MI vs KKR at Wankhede*
  • 9 – KKR vs PBKS at Kolkata
  • 8 – MI vs RCB at Wankhede
  • 8 – MI vs RCB at Bengaluru
  • 8 – CSK vs RCB at Chennai
  • 8 – KKR vs DC at Kolkata
  • 8 – SRH vs PBKS at Hyderabad

It was also the 24th win against KKR for MI, extending their record of most wins against a team in the IPL. In this elite list, MI are followed by Chennai Super Kings and KKR, who have registered 21 wins each against RCB and Punjab Kings respectively.
Most wins against a team in the IPL

  • 24 – MI vs KKR*
  • 21 – CSK vs RCB
  • 21 – KKR vs PBKS
  • 20 – MI vs CSK
  • 20 – KKR vs RCB

Ashwani Kumar’s sensational debut (4-24) and MI’s disciplined bowling unit restricted KKR to just 116, which the home side chased down comfortably with more than seven overs to spare.
Ryan Rickelton (62* off 41, 5x6s) anchored the chase in his maiden IPL fifty, while Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive 29* off nine balls finished the job in style.

MI in IPL 2025: After wooden spoon, Mumbai Indians target better show

Trent Boult set the tone by clean-bowling Sunil Narine in the first over, while Deepak Chahar dismissed Quinton de Kock cheaply. Ashwani then removed Ajinkya Rahane (11) with his first ball and added three more scalps, including Manish Pandey (19) and Rinku Singh (17).
Despite a late cameo from Ramandeep Singh (22 off 11), KKR folded for 116 in 16.2 overs. MI’s chase was smooth, with William Jacks (16) and Rickelton forming a 45-run stand before Suryakumar’s fireworks sealed MI’s record-setting victory.


