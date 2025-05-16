Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m barrier, finishes second in Doha Diamond League | More sports News

India’s golden boy of athletics, Neeraj Chopra, scripted history on Friday evening at the Doha Diamond League 2025 by breaching the elusive 90-metre barrier in men’s javelin throw for the first time in his career. The reigning world champion recorded a best throw of 90.23 metres, becoming only the 25th athlete in history to cross the prestigious mark. However, despite his personal milestone, Chopra had to settle for second place as Germany’s Julian Weber stole the show with a winning throw of 91.06 metres. Competing at the Qatar Sports Club Stadium , Neeraj got off to a brilliant start with a strong 88.44m throw in his very first attempt, which immediately put him in the lead. His second attempt was a foul, but he bounced back in style with his third — launching the javelin to a staggering 90.23 metres. That effort not only marked a career-best for Chopra but also made him the latest entrant in the elite 90m club, a mark considered the gold standard in javelin throwing. Julian Weber, however, had other plans. The German athlete, a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit, saved his best for the day — unleashing a mighty 91.06m throw that edged out Chopra and earned him the top podium finish.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? The milestone comes at an exciting phase in Neeraj’s career. Now under the guidance of legendary coach Jan Zelezny a three-time Olympic champion and world record holder with a throw of 98.48m , Neeraj appears to be peaking just in time for a packed athletics season. This was Chopra’s first major competition of the year after switching coaches, and his performance in Doha will surely raise expectations ahead of the Olympics and other major events. Chopra’s feat adds him to an exclusive group of 25 javelin throwers worldwide who have thrown beyond 90 metres a club that includes greats like Zelezny himself, Johannes Vetter, Thomas Röhler, and Arshad Nadeem. The 90m throw has been achieved just 126 times in history, underlining the rarity and difficulty of the achievement. Although he didn’t win the event, Neeraj’s performance has reignited excitement among Indian sports fans and experts alike, signalling a new chapter in his illustrious journey. As one of the most decorated athletes in Indian history, Neeraj continues to push boundaries, and with the 90m milestone now conquered, his sights are firmly set on even bigger glories. This Doha meet was especially crucial as Chopra will not compete later this month due to the cancellation of the NC Classic 2025 in Bengaluru. With a statement performance in Qatar, he has laid down a strong marker for the rest of the season.A strong run from India’s Parul Chaudhary saw her set a new national record in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking 9:13.39 to finish a commendable sixth in a high-quality field in Doha.With this performance, Chaudhary not only raised the national benchmark but also improved significantly on her 16th-place Diamond League debut in Eugene last year.



