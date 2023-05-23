মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৩ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Neeraj Chopra makes history, becomes World No.1 in men’s javelin rankings | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৩ ৫:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: In a major career milestone, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday claimed world number one ranking in men’s javelin for the first time ever.
With a total of 1455 points, Neeraj became the new No.1 javelin thrower, surpassing the reigning world champion from Grenada, Anderson Peters, who held the second position with 1433 points.
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points.
The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then.
In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious trophy.
He won the title at the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.
He will next compete at the FBK Games on June 4 in the Netherlands, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.
(With inputs from PTI)





