New logo of ICC T20 World Cup unveiled ahead of 2024 editions | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

New logo of ICC T20 World Cup unveiled ahead of 2024 editions

ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ৩:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled the new logo the ICC T20 World Cup for both men and women’s editions next year.
“The pinnacle of international T20 cricket just got a vibrant makeover with the unveiling of the new visual identity for the ICC T20 World Cup. This global cricket spectacle, renowned for its fast-paced action and electrifying moments, will now be represented by a dynamic brand identity that captures the essence of the game’s relentless energy,” said ICC said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolises the core elements of international T20 cricket.The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging ‘bat,’ encapsulated within a dynamic ‘ball.’ This visual representation underscores the pulsating drama inherent in every ball bowled and highlights how a single swing of the bat can alter the course of the game. The ‘strike’ graphic within the ball mirrors the unique atmosphere and electric energy experienced at International T20World Cup matches, with a zig-zag pattern alluding to rising excitement and heart-pounding moments, akin to a strike of lightning.
Adding an extra layer of uniqueness, the brand identity will incorporate textures and patterns inspired by the host country for each World Cup edition. This bespoke approach kicks off with a distinctive pattern paying homage to both the palm trees of the West Indies, and the ‘stripes’ of the USA for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 where 20 teams will battle it out over 55 matches in June of next year.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will also be held next year from September to October in Bangladesh.
ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong, said: “The ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups promise to deliver an electrifying and edge-of-your-seat experience to cricket fans globally, and we hope the new visual identity reflects that vision and energy. The incorporation of the distinctive patterns in the brand will provide hosts with a unique element across the event’s look and feel.”
“We have an exciting six months ahead of us building up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and fans can now register their interest to receive World Cup information and ticket news.”

