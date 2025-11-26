বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
New low! India fall below Pakistan in WTC table after 0-2 whitewash against South Africa | Cricket News

New low! India fall below Pakistan in WTC table after 0-2 whitewash against South Africa | Cricket News


India slipped to fifth as their points percentage dropped to 48.15, allowing Pakistan to overtake them. (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India suffered a major setback in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings after a 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa, capped by a crushing 408-run loss in the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.South Africa completed a historic tour, recording only their second Test series victory in India — and their first since the iconic 2000 triumph under Hansie Cronje.

Gautam Gambhir fiery press conference: On whitewash, Rishabh Pant shot, pitch and more

The result also marked India’s biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket, adding further weight to an already bruising outcome.The impact was immediate in the WTC table. With 36 points from four matches, South Africa surged to a commanding 75% points percentage, consolidating second place behind Australia. India, meanwhile, slipped to fifth as their points percentage dropped to 48.15, allowing Pakistan to overtake them.

The tone of the match shifted dramatically after a shaky start from the visitors. Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden international ton (109) combined with Marco Jansen’s explosive 93 powered South Africa to 489 in the first innings. Jansen remained the central figure, returning with a career-best 6/48 to skittle India for just 201.Rather than enforcing the follow-on, South Africa chose control and patience, stretching their lead through a composed second-innings effort of 260/5 declared, led by Tristan Stubbs’ fluent 94.Simon Harmer then sealed India’s fate. After chipping in with 3/64 in the first innings, the veteran off-spinner tore through India’s batting on day five with a sensational 6/37 to finish with nine wickets in the match.Despite brief resistance from Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja — the latter top-scoring with a fighting 54 — India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, leading to another collapse in the second session.Aiden Markram’s sharp catching and South Africa’s sharp fielding rounded off a dominant team performance — one that decisively shifted momentum in the early phase of the WTC cycle.Last year in October India were whitewashed by New Zealand as result. India had to beat Australia in Australia and could not reach the final of the previous WTC cycle as well after reaching the final in the first two iterations and losing in the final.





