New Record! Captain Chamari Athapaththu creates history, becomes first Sri Lankan woman to… | Cricket News

Chamari Athapaththu (PTI Photo)

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Sri Lankan woman cricketer to reach 4,000 ODI runs during her 46-run innings against Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup 2025.The match took place at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai where Athapaththu chose to bat first after winning the toss. She opened the innings but was dismissed by Rabeya Khan after scoring 46 runs off 43 balls.Despite not reaching a half-century, the 35-year-old reached the significant 4,000-run mark in ODIs. The next highest run-scorer from Sri Lanka is Shashikala Siriwardene with 2,029 runs, demonstrating Athapaththu’s dominance in women’s cricket.Athapaththu needed just one run before the Bangladesh match to achieve this milestone. She now joins an elite group as the fourth Asian and 20th female batter overall to score 4,000 runs in Women’s ODIs.“HISTORY MADE! A massive congratulations to our trailblazer, Chamari Athapaththu, on becoming the first Sri Lankan and only the fourth Asian batter to cross the 4000 run mark in ODIs! She also now holds the record for the most ODI caps for Sri Lanka!”The match against Bangladesh is crucial for Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign. They must win to stay in contention for the semi-finals.Three teams have already secured their semi-final spots – Australia, South Africa, and England. Five teams are competing for the remaining position: India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.A defeat against Bangladesh would eliminate Sri Lanka from the tournament.