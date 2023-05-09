মঙ্গলবার , ৯ মে ২০২৩ | ২৬শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nitish Rana fined for maintaining slow over rate against Punjab Kings | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 12 lakh after the two-time champions maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh”, IPL said in a statement.

Rinku Singh added to his reputation of being an expert finisher with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at Eden Gardens.





