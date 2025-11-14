‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a controversial moment as his words, which were likely aimed at Temba Bavuma, were picked up on the stump mic. (Images via Getty

South Africa have taken a measured stance on the stump-mic moment that briefly overshadowed the opening day of the first Test at Eden Gardens, with batting coach Ashwell Prince confirming the visitors will not escalate the matter. The incident unfolded during the 13th over of South Africa’s innings, moments after Jasprit Bumrah struck Temba Bavuma on the pads with a delivery that cut back into the right-hander.India’s appeal was turned down, leading to a discussion between Bumrah and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant over the DRS call. The stump mic picked up a remark, which was widely interpreted online as “bauna bhi hai”, which triggered debate on social media. Prince, however, dismissed the prospect of internal discussion or formal action.“No, there will be no discussion. It’s the first time, obviously, it’s come to my attention. I don’t think there’ll be any issues with what’s happened out in the middle,” he said.Watch the controversial moment here Bavuma, returning after a calf strain, lasted 11 balls before Kuldeep Yadav removed him with a leg-slip trap. His early exit came during a phase in which India clawed back control after South Africa’s steady start at 62/2. Bumrah’s spell, meanwhile, continued to dictate the course of the day. The fast bowler claimed 5/27, striking early blows by removing Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton before triggering a collapse that sent South Africa tumbling to 159 all out. His ability to generate movement on a dry surface that offered inconsistent bounce stood out even in a bowling attack built around four spinners. The visitors had entered the series after a mixed run last season, one that included both strong home performances and stretches of inconsistency away from familiar conditions. Their World Test Championship defence began with injuries disrupting the squad, and Bavuma’s delayed return added to the adjustments made for the Kolkata Test.

While the stump-mic remark dominated online chatter after play, South Africa’s camp has shifted focus back to the cricket, emphasising that their assessment remains confined to on-field events. India closed the day at 37/1, leaving the match finely poised heading into Day 2. With no complaint expected and both sides turning their attention to the remainder of the Test, the controversy is unlikely to stretch beyond its brief viral moment