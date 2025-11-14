শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘নির্বাচিত হলে শার্শায় কোনো মাদক ব্যবসায়ী স্থান পাবে না’ সংলাপ চললেও সুফল নেই, ২ পরাশক্তির দ্বন্দ্বে ইউক্রেন পরিস্থিতি জটিল সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা ‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’ Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a controversial moment as his words, which were likely aimed at Temba Bavuma, were picked up on the stump mic. (Images via Getty

South Africa have taken a measured stance on the stump-mic moment that briefly overshadowed the opening day of the first Test at Eden Gardens, with batting coach Ashwell Prince confirming the visitors will not escalate the matter. The incident unfolded during the 13th over of South Africa’s innings, moments after Jasprit Bumrah struck Temba Bavuma on the pads with a delivery that cut back into the right-hander.India’s appeal was turned down, leading to a discussion between Bumrah and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant over the DRS call. The stump mic picked up a remark, which was widely interpreted online as “bauna bhi hai”, which triggered debate on social media. Prince, however, dismissed the prospect of internal discussion or formal action.“No, there will be no discussion. It’s the first time, obviously, it’s come to my attention. I don’t think there’ll be any issues with what’s happened out in the middle,” he said.Watch the controversial moment here Bavuma, returning after a calf strain, lasted 11 balls before Kuldeep Yadav removed him with a leg-slip trap. His early exit came during a phase in which India clawed back control after South Africa’s steady start at 62/2. Bumrah’s spell, meanwhile, continued to dictate the course of the day. The fast bowler claimed 5/27, striking early blows by removing Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton before triggering a collapse that sent South Africa tumbling to 159 all out. His ability to generate movement on a dry surface that offered inconsistent bounce stood out even in a bowling attack built around four spinners. The visitors had entered the series after a mixed run last season, one that included both strong home performances and stretches of inconsistency away from familiar conditions. Their World Test Championship defence began with injuries disrupting the squad, and Bavuma’s delayed return added to the adjustments made for the Kolkata Test.

Poll

Should South Africa have escalated the stump-mic incident?

While the stump-mic remark dominated online chatter after play, South Africa’s camp has shifted focus back to the cricket, emphasising that their assessment remains confined to on-field events. India closed the day at 37/1, leaving the match finely poised heading into Day 2. With no complaint expected and both sides turning their attention to the remainder of the Test, the controversy is unlikely to stretch beyond its brief viral moment





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News

Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News

‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News

‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News

‘I will not answer’: Jasprit Bumrah shuts down workload management talk, says focus is to ‘contribute’ | Cricket News

‘I will not answer’: Jasprit Bumrah shuts down workload management talk, says focus is to ‘contribute’ | Cricket News

15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

‘নির্বাচিত হলে শার্শায় কোনো মাদক ব্যবসায়ী স্থান পাবে না’
‘নির্বাচিত হলে শার্শায় কোনো মাদক ব্যবসায়ী স্থান পাবে না’
সংলাপ চললেও সুফল নেই, ২ পরাশক্তির দ্বন্দ্বে ইউক্রেন পরিস্থিতি জটিল
সংলাপ চললেও সুফল নেই, ২ পরাশক্তির দ্বন্দ্বে ইউক্রেন পরিস্থিতি জটিল
সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা
সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা
‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News
‘No discussion at all’: South Africa coach reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial ‘bauna’ remark at Temba Bavuma | Cricket News
Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News
Kagiso Rabada’s injury update: Will South Africa star pacer play in second Test against India? | Cricket News
সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’
সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News
কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা
কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা
জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক
জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক
হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST