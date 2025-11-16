No handshake! India A skip handshakes with Pakistan Shaheens at Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

India A captain Jitesh Sharma

At the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Sunday, the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match began with no handshake between the two teams after the national anthems. The India A team did not shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens, continuing the pattern seen earlier this year when the senior Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistan players throughout the Asia Cup — neither at the toss nor after any of the three matches.Pakistan Shaheen’s won the toss, and elected to bowl first. Follow live updates

During the Asia Cup in September, the Indian senior team avoided handshakes with Pakistan’s players in all three matches between the sides, including in the final. There was no handshake at the toss or after the games, and the same approach now appears to have carried into the Rising Stars tournament.The gesture, or lack of it, has again drawn attention to how both teams manage interactions in ICC and ACC events, especially at a time when bilateral cricket between the two countries remains suspended. The Asia Cup tournament had been fraught with tension from the very start, and the animosity carried into the final, which India won by five wickets.What started with India’s refusal to shake hands to show solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the armed forces, descended into a full blown mocking match in the summit clash.The presentation ceremony got over an hour late without the champions laying their hands on the trophy as PCB chief and ACC chairperson Naqvi had walked away with it.The tension between the two sides had been palpable throughout the tournament.