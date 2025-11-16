রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns up the heat with 45 off 28 against Pakistan Shaheens | Cricket News Ankita Lokhande Wishes Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta On Birthday, Calls Her The ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ | Television News শেখ হাসিনার রায় ঘিরে ট্রাইব্যুনালে সেনা মোতায়েন চেয়ে চিঠি Bigg Boss Tamil 9: ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar Evicted After Controversial Remark Sparks Backlash | Tamil Cinema News No handshake! India A skip handshakes with Pakistan Shaheens at Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News When Shehnaaz Gill’s Tribute To Sidharth Shukla With ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ Left The Internet Emotional | Watch IND vs SA: ‘Can’t call ourselves top Test side’ – Ex-cricketers hit out after India’s defeat in Kolkata | Cricket News ‘স্বাধীনভাবে ভোট দেওয়ার অধিকার ফিরিয়ে আনতে হবে’ ‘Nepotism Can Get A Debut, Not A Life-Long Career’: Kareena Kapoor | Bollywood News মুসলিম লীগের সভাপতি পদে জুবায়েদা কাদের চৌধুরী পুনঃনির্বাচিত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

No handshake! India A skip handshakes with Pakistan Shaheens at Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
No handshake! India A skip handshakes with Pakistan Shaheens at Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News


India A captain Jitesh Sharma

At the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Sunday, the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match began with no handshake between the two teams after the national anthems. The India A team did not shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens, continuing the pattern seen earlier this year when the senior Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistan players throughout the Asia Cup — neither at the toss nor after any of the three matches.Pakistan Shaheen’s won the toss, and elected to bowl first. Follow live updates

Mohsin Naqvi Cornered At ICC Meet In Dubai; Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Turns Into Diplomatic Face-Off

During the Asia Cup in September, the Indian senior team avoided handshakes with Pakistan’s players in all three matches between the sides, including in the final. There was no handshake at the toss or after the games, and the same approach now appears to have carried into the Rising Stars tournament.The gesture, or lack of it, has again drawn attention to how both teams manage interactions in ICC and ACC events, especially at a time when bilateral cricket between the two countries remains suspended. The Asia Cup tournament had been fraught with tension from the very start, and the animosity carried into the final, which India won by five wickets.What started with India’s refusal to shake hands to show solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the armed forces, descended into a full blown mocking match in the summit clash.The presentation ceremony got over an hour late without the champions laying their hands on the trophy as PCB chief and ACC chairperson Naqvi had walked away with it.The tension between the two sides had been palpable throughout the tournament.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns up the heat with 45 off 28 against Pakistan Shaheens | Cricket News

Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns up the heat with 45 off 28 against Pakistan Shaheens | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Can’t call ourselves top Test side’ – Ex-cricketers hit out after India’s defeat in Kolkata | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Can’t call ourselves top Test side’ – Ex-cricketers hit out after India’s defeat in Kolkata | Cricket News

‘You deserve to lose’: Ex-England captain’s brutal attack on Team India, Eden Gardens pitch, hails WTC champs | Cricket News

‘You deserve to lose’: Ex-England captain’s brutal attack on Team India, Eden Gardens pitch, hails WTC champs | Cricket News

No demons? Eden surface draws fire after India’s shock defeat | Cricket News

No demons? Eden surface draws fire after India’s shock defeat | Cricket News

After controversial ‘bauna’ remarks, Jasprit Bumrah, Temba Bavuma locked in chat; pic goes viral | Cricket News

After controversial ‘bauna’ remarks, Jasprit Bumrah, Temba Bavuma locked in chat; pic goes viral | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India fall apart without Shubman Gill as Simon Harmer inspires South Africa’s 30-run win | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India fall apart without Shubman Gill as Simon Harmer inspires South Africa’s 30-run win | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST