No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at 'Wimbledon of Chess' | Chess News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at 'Wimbledon of Chess' | Chess News


World Chess Champion D Gukesh (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The 88th Tata Steel Chess Tournament will take place from January 16 to February 1, 2026, in Wijk aan Zee. The tournament, known as the ‘Wimbledon of Chess,’ features its youngest-ever lineup with an average age of 23 years.The competition includes four players from the world’s top 10 and ten players from the top 30. The prestigious event will once again establish Wijk aan Zee as a global chess centre. The tournament features fourteen chess stars, with their FIDE ratings and world rankings as of October 1, 2025. The participants include Arjun Erigaisi (2773, 4th), Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (2771, 5th), Anish Giri (2759, 7th), and Vincent Keymer (2755, 9th). Other competitors are Dommaraju Gukesh (2752, 11th), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2750, 12th), Hans Niemann (2738, 15th), and Javokhir Sindarov (2721, 24th).The lineup also includes Vladimir Fedoseev (2720, 28th), Aravindh Chithambaram (2711, 29th), Jorden van Foreest (2697, 36th), Matthias Blübaum (2687, 44th), Thai Dai Van Nguyen (2664, 67th), and Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (2651, 71st).The tournament maintains an impressive average rating of 2725. The Challengers tournament lineup will be revealed in mid-November.Previous winners include Praggnanandhaa in 2025, Wei Yi in 2024, Anish Giri in 2023, Magnus Carlsen in 2022, and Van Foreest in 2021.Dutch grandmaster and 2023 champion Anish Giri stated: “I know how important this tournament can be for your career. It’s a chance to measure yourself against the absolute world elite and to develop as a player. I’m excited to shine once again in Wijk aan Zee. This coastal town remains a special place for me. The audience, the atmosphere, the history – it’s a highlight every year. And this year, with so many young talents, it will be a battle full of surprises.The tournament brings significant benefits to Wijk aan Zee’s local community during the quiet winter month of January. Thousands of visitors attend the event, supporting local businesses and the region.Amateur players participate in parallel tournaments alongside the grandmaster event. Many make it an annual holiday tradition and have formed lasting friendships in Wijk aan Zee.





