No room to breathe! Australia send another warning to Virat Kohli after duck in Perth | Cricket News

The Australian cricket team has sent a stern warning to India’s star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the second ODI, to be played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.Adelaide is Kohli’s happy hunting ground, where the former captain has scored five centuries across all formats. In ODIs, he has an average of 204.00, as he is yet to get out at this venue in this format.Most likely, it will be the last time Kohli walks out to bat in Adelaide, and Australia has sent him a stern warning.Australian batter Matt Short said the fast bowlers will continue with recently successful tactics against Kohli.Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the first ODI in Perth. The dismissal continued a trend of Australia’s bowlers targeting a channel wide of off-stump against the 36-year-old.

“I’m not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently,” Short told reporters on Tuesday in Adelaide.“Some of the guys like ‘Hoff’ (Josh Hazlewood) and ‘Starcy’ (Mitchell Starc) have bowled a lot against him; they know what they’re doing.In Perth, they let the conditions do much of the work, a bit of swing and seam on the wicket, so I’m sure they’ll do the same again.”

Virat in Adelaide

Format Matches Runs Average 100s HS Test 5 527 52.70 3 141 ODI 4 244 61.00 2 107 T20I 3 204 204.00 0 90*

Short is hoping to pick the brains of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Adelaide.“It’s pretty cool to share the field with such a legend of the sport,” Short said.“I’ll definitely get the chance to have a chat with him at some stage throughout the series.

But it’s going to be a cool way for him to go out, especially with so many fans here in Australia.“When Rohit or (Shubman) Gill got out the other day in Perth, and then Kohli came on, just the cheer when he was walking in—you’d feel pretty bad as the batter walking off.“It’s just an amazing experience.”