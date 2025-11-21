শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
PM Modi Sends Wishes To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding: ‘May Both These Teams Win’ | Bollywood News Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News Divya Khossla Confronts Mukesh Bhatt On Call After ‘Publicity’ Comment: ‘Kya Bola Mere Against?’ | Bollywood News Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News Neha Sharma Turns 38: Her Fitness, Diet, Beauty Secrets And Most Glam Looks Revealed | Movies News ‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে তারেক রহমানের ৩১ দফা বাস্তবায়নে কৃষক দলের লিফলেট বিতরণ কৃষকদের উৎপাদিত পণ্যের ন্যায্য মূল্যের ব্যবস্থা করা হবে বাচ্চু মোল্লা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
‘Not even allowed to fail’: Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Sarfaraz Khan’s continued absence from the Indian Test team has led to questions from several former players. The Mumbai batter has not played a Test since November 2024. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said Sarfaraz has been affected by a perception issue. Sarfaraz has played six Tests so far, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with three fifties and one century. His highest score in Tests is 150.“I think there is a clarity issue in the case of Sarfaraz. I think it is a case of perception and understanding. I am trying to think—they might have a perception that he may not do as well in swinging conditions or play fast bowling well. Maybe he is not our guy in SENA countries. So he did not get the chance. But even to make that perception, I have to allow him to fail. He is not even being allowed to fail. And now there is no place in the team as well,” Chopra said on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel.Chopra added, “I think Sarfaraz should play, or else it would be unfair.”Sarfaraz has also has had a difficult Ranji Trophy season so far, scoring 178 runs in five matches with one fifty.The right-hander batter’s returns are indeed low for the lofty standards he has set in the Ranji Trophy in the seasons preceding his India Test call-up. He made 556 runs in 2022-23 season in six matches at 92.66, piled up as many as 982 runs in 2021-22 at 122.75 in six matches, and before that, Sarfaraz smacked 928 runs in the 2019-20 season in six matches at 154.66.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir under fire: ‘Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?’ – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News

Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News

Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Skip the IPL’ – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News

Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News

Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says ‘we don’t need the auction’ | Cricket News

‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News

‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News

‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST