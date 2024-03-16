শনিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২রা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Not just me, the whole India…’: Ashish Nehra on new Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill | Cricket News

মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৪ ৮:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra showed faith in newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, stating that all eyes will be on him as the whole country would like to see how he performs in his new role as a leader.
Gill has been given charge of the Titans after Hardik Pandya moved back to Mumbai Indians as their captain for the upcoming IPL season.

Nehra was predictably queried about his perspective on Gill’s elevation as captain and how he planned to navigate leading a team comprising seasoned players.
“As a new captain, I want to see how he (Gill) operates and not just me, the whole India would like to see because he is that kind of a player,” the former left-arm seamer said.
Nehra emphasised his confidence in Gill’s capabilities, highlighting his leadership qualities and cricketing acumen despite his relatively young age.
“He is looking to play and do well in all three formats, so we as a franchise would like to help him grow more as a person than as a captain. If he grows as a person, he will grow more as a captain going forward and get better and better,” the coach said.
Nehra drew parallels to the situation when Hardik was appointed as the team captain back in 2022. He highlighted Pandya’s successful stint as captain, stressing how Pandya effectively managed the team despite his relatively limited experience in leadership roles.
“Before Hardik joined GT, he had no prior experience of captaining any side. There are 10 IPL teams and you will see more and more new captains. Shreyas Iyer and even Nitish Rana did captaincy for KKR. Let’s see which guy capitalises moving ahead.”
(With PTI inputs)





