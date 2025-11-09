Novak Djokovic clinches 101st career title in Athens, pulls out of ATP Finals hours later – here’s why | Tennis News

At 38 years of age, Novak Djokovic became the oldest champion on the ATP Tour after winning the final against Lorenzo Musetti. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Novak Djokovic claimed his 101st career crown by winning the Hellenic Championship against Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) At 38 years of age, Novak Djokovic became the oldest champion on the ATP Tour after winning the final against Lorenzo Musetti. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Novak Djokovic claimed his 101st career crown by winning the Hellenic Championship against Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) At 38 years of age, Novak Djokovic became the oldest champion on the ATP Tour after winning the final against Lorenzo Musetti. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Novak Djokovic claimed the 101st title of his career after rallying past Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Hellenic Championships in Athens on Saturday. The victory, which came after nearly three hours of play, was followed by the Serb’s announcement that he would withdraw from next week’s ATP Finals in Turin due to injury.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! At 38 years and five months, Djokovic became the oldest player to win an ATP event since Ken Rosewall lifted a title in Hong Kong in 1977. The win was his second of the 2025 season, following his triumph in Geneva in May.

“An incredible battle… three hours of a gruelling match, physically,” said Djokovic after the match. “It could have been anybody’s match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.” Musetti, who was bidding for a spot at the ATP Finals, pushed Djokovic to the limit before falling short. The Italian’s defeat initially handed the final qualifying berth to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, but Djokovic’s withdrawal later opened the door for Musetti to take the spot in Turin.

Novak Djokovic celebrates passionately after winning the Hellenic Championships final against Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Shortly after the final, Djokovic confirmed that a shoulder injury would rule him out of the year-ending tournament. “I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury,” he said in a statement on social media. The Serb, a seven-time ATP Finals champion, will miss the event for the second consecutive year due to fitness concerns. For Musetti, the Athens result continued a frustrating streak as he has now lost six straight finals since his two ATP titles in 2022. “Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career,” Musetti said during the ceremony. “You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that.”

The Athens tournament, directed by Djokovic’s brother Djordje, was relocated from Belgrade earlier this year. Djokovic’s comeback victory in the Greek capital further cemented his place among the sport’s legends as he now trails only Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) on the all-time titles list.