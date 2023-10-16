ODI World Cup: Hoardings fall from Ekana Stadium roof during Australia-Sri Lanka match | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Strong gusts of wind at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during the World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka caused several advertising hoardings to topple from the stadium’s roof onto the empty seats below on Monday.Following a temporary rain delay, a dust storm accompanied by strong winds resulted in multiple branding materials, including iron angles, falling onto the lower-level seating areas.

While the situation had the potential for disaster, it fortunately occurred when the stands were sparsely populated. Nonetheless, it induced panic among spectators, prompting a public announcement instructing them to relocate to the safe confines of the higher seating areas.

By the time the second innings commenced, security personnel had successfully relocated all spectators to the elevated sections of the stadium.

Recently, the Ekana Stadium held its inaugural World Cup game, featuring Australia against South Africa.

The eagerly anticipated India versus England marquee match is slated to take place at Ekana Stadium on October 29.