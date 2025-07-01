Olympian Vinesh Phogat, husband Somvir Rathee blessed with baby boy | More sports News

Vinesh Phogat of Team India (red) celebrates victory against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez at the Olympic Games in Paris (Image by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Former wrestling star and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Delhi. This is the first child for 30-year-old Vinesh and her husband, wrestler Somvir Rathee. Vinesh’s elder brother Harvinder Phogat confirmed the news. “Vinesh gave birth to a baby boy this morning. Both mother and baby are healthy. It’s a moment of great joy for our family,” Harvinder told The Indian Express. Vinesh had announced her pregnancy in March on social media. She shared a photo with the message, “Our love story continues with a new chapter,” along with baby and heart emojis. Harvinder added that Vinesh will return to Somvir’s home in a few days. “We will all visit her soon. Everyone in our village, Balali, is excited to welcome her and the baby,” he said.The 30-year-old was disqualified from the women’s 50kg final at the Paris Olympics last year for going over the weight limit. After that, she said the missed Olympic medal was the “biggest wound” of her life but added she might return to wrestling in the future. In September last year, Vinesh joined the Indian National Congress and later won the Julana seat in the Haryana Assembly elections by beating BJP’s Yogesh Kumar. After the baby’s birth, Congress leader Kumari Selja congratulated her. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes… I pray the newborn brings happiness and good health to the family,” wrote the politician.

Poll Do you think Vinesh Phogat will return to the mat?

Vinesh also led protests against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.