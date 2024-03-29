শুক্রবার , ২৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
on this day 20 years ago: virender sehwag became 'sultan of multan' with india's first… | Cricket News

মার্চ ২৯, ২০২৪ ১:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Two decades ago, on March 29, 2004, cricket witnessed an iconic moment as the then-India opener Virender Sehwag etched his name in history books by becoming the first Indian player to score a triple century in Test cricket.
The second day of the Multan Test between India and Pakistan will forever be remembered for Sehwag’s breathtaking batting display.
True to his characteristic aggressive style of batting, Sehwag reached the coveted milestone with a six over mid-wicket against off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who bid adieu to international cricket following this match.
The journey to his triple-century was not short of extraordinary feats as Sehwag shattered multiple records along the way.

He surpassed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s 236, Sachin Tendulkar‘s unbeaten 241 and VVS Laxman’s monumental 281. However, Matthew Hayden’s mammoth 380, then the highest individual score in Tests remained untouched.
Sehwag’s massive knock of 309 came to an end when he edged Mohammad Sami to the first slip, with India cruising at 509 for 3. His innings spanned 375 deliveries, occupying the crease for an astonishing 531 minutes. The scoreboard showed 39 boundaries and 6 towering sixes in Sehwag’s name.
The match is also famous for skipper Rahul Dravid‘s declaration, which left Sachin Tendulkar at 194 not out.
India (675 for 5 declared) beat Pakistan (407 and 216) by an innings and 52 runs.





