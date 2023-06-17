One-off Test: Bangladesh trounce Afghanistan by 546 runs for their biggest ever Test victory | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh achieved a remarkable Test victory as they defeated Afghanistan by a staggering margin of 546 runs. This victory margin by runs is the largest in nearly 90 years, highlighting Bangladesh’s dominance in the match. Taskin Ahmed played a significant role in securing this triumph with his exceptional bowling performance, claiming career-best figures of 4-37.
The match, held in Dhaka, concluded during the extended opening session of the fourth day when a bouncer from Taskin struck Zahir Khan, resulting in the final Afghan batsman retiring hurt.
Afghanistan struggled to make a significant impact in their pursuit of Bangladesh’s mammoth total of 662 runs, granting the hosts the most substantial Test victory by runs since Australia’s colossal 562-run triumph over England in 1934.
This victory surpassed Bangladesh’s previous record of a 226-run win against Zimbabwe in Chittagong back in 2005, emphasizing their remarkable achievement.
The home team’s success was all but assured when they declared their second innings at 425-4 during the final session on Friday.
Afghanistan stumbled quickly, losing Ibrahim Zadran for a duck off the first ball of the innings and resuming on Saturday at a precarious 45-2.
Afghanistan could show little improvement on the fourth day and lost wickets at regular intervals, with Taskin and Shoriful Islam leading Bangladesh’s way.
Taskin was denied his maiden five-wicket haul when he bowled last man Zahir Khan in the 33rd over of the innings, only for the umpire to signal a no ball.
Afghanistan lost a wicket in the third over of the morning when Nasir Jamal edged Ebadot Hossain behind the stumps for six.
Shoriful, who claimed 3-28, forced Afsar Zazai to give a catch to Mehidy Hasan at gully five overs later, also after he made six runs.
It brought Bahir Shah to the crease as concussion sub for skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi, who retired hurt after he was hit by a bouncer of Taskin on the third day.
But Bahir also failed to survive long as Taskin forced him to give a catch to Taijul Islam at slip for seven.
Liton Das brought an end to Rahmat Shah’s dogged innings of 30 from 73 balls with a catch behind the stumps off Taskin.
Karim Janat showed some aggression, hitting two sixes before Taskin bowled him for 18.
Spinner Mehidy Hasan joined the act by removing Amir Hamza for five to leave Afghanistan eight down, and Taskin did the rest.
Bangladesh made 382 runs on a green wicket in the first innings and bowled out Afghanistan for 146 to take a 236-run lead.
Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat Bangladesh by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.
(With inputs from AFP)
