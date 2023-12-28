 Buy cheap website traffic
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
‘One who is hailing me today was abusing me months back’: KL Rahul speaks about his ‘mindset’ after scoring century vs South Africa | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: “Have you ever felt the urge to respond to trolls who can be incredibly harsh and sometimes completely inappropriate in their criticism?” questioned the interviewer to KL Rahul.
“What will I achieve (by) doing that?” he countered.
“Logon ko jo bolna hoga bolenge (People will say what they want to). If you are a public performer, performance is your only yardstick to stay away from criticism.And about social media, the farther you stay away from it, the happier you will be,” a composed Rahul told media persons after scoring what Sunil Gavaskar termed as one of the 10 best hundreds ever hit by an Indian batter.
“If he (Gavaskar) has said that, it’s a huge compliment,” he said post his stupendous 137-ball 101.
Rahul mentioned that the period away from the game due to injury allowed him to focus on developing his personality.
“When you play international cricket, you are not only challenged as a player but also as a person because you have a personality.

So, when I was away from the game, I worked on myself as a person. Obviously, there were people to help me,” he said.
He believed that comments on social media could impact a person, yet it was crucial to understand the boundary and know where to set limits.
“One who is hailing me today was abusing me some months back.
Anyone who says he isn’t affected by comments on social media is lying. But the more you stay away, the better it is for your mindset,” he said.
South Africa have their nose ahead and Rahul said it has become easier to bat.
“Today in the morning, when we’d batted for those 7-8 overs, I felt the wicket had eased a bit. But it can change here quickly with cracks opening out.”

IPL auction: Mitchell Starc breaks records with Rs. 24.75 crore deal to join Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul said that the Centurion pitch never lets a batsman feel fully established; sometimes scoring comes easily, while other times it’s quite challenging.
The key to batting in the middle-order and playing long is not to plan too much, reckoned the 31-year-old.
“You can’t plan that much. There’s a game situation that tells you how to play in that time and moment. You have to remain free and empty. You need to be aware that you might have to bat with tail,” he said.





