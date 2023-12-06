বুধবার , ৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২১শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Only proper players…’: Michael Vaughan welcomes Mushfiqur Rahim to ‘handled ball’ club | Cricket News

ডিসেম্বর ৬, ২০২৩ ১১:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: As Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim on Wednesday became the 11th player in Test cricket history to be given out for obstructing the field, former England skipper Michael Vaughan welcomed the wicketkeeper-batter to the ‘exclusive’ club.
On the opening day of the second match against New Zealand in Dhaka, Rahim got dismissed in a rare fashion after he blocked a climbing delivery from Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and then tried to keep the ball away with his right hand even though it was far from the off-stump.
Back in 2001, Vaughan himself was dismissed in a similar fashion, when he was ruled out for handling the ball in a Test against India in Bengaluru.

Before Rahim, Vaughan was also the last player to be given out for obstructing field.
Legendary England batter Len Hutton was the first player to be given out for “obstructing the field” during a Test match against South Africa in 1951.

Other batters to feature in the list in Test cricket are: William Endean of SA (1957), Andrew Hilditch of Australia (1979), Mohsin Khan (Pakistan, 1982), Desmond Haynes (West Indies, 1983), Graham Gooch (England, 1993), Steve Waugh (Australia, 2001), Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka, 2001) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka 2001).

Virat Kohli wins player of the tournament at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

(With inputs from PTI)





