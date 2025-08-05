Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৫ আগস্ট ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

‘Over the last two months … ‘: Gautam Gambhir opens up on Shubman Gill | Cricket News

আগস্ট ৫, ২০২৫
‘Over the last two months … ‘: Gautam Gambhir opens up on Shubman Gill | Cricket News


Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded skipper Shubman Gill for leading from the front during the recently concluded Test series against England and backed him to continue shining in the years ahead.Gill was instrumental in India’s hard-fought 2-2 draw, amassing 754 runs with four centuries across the five-match series.

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill on Oval thriller, Siraj’s spell, and missing Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah

“I think Gill has done a fabulous job, that’s all I can say and he will keep doing well for Indian cricket,” Gambhir told reporters upon his arrival from England on Tuesday.While Gambhir played a part in tactical decisions during the series, he was quick to deflect credit and emphasise the team’s collective effort.“We are really happy. I think the boys deserve every bit of it because the way they fought since the last two months in all the five Test matches. They deserve all the plaudits.”Mohammed Siraj has been receiving widespread praise for his performances, but Gambhir made it clear that several players stood out throughout the series.“Look he (Siraj) has been really brilliant, not only him, the entire team has performed brilliantly and it is really difficult for me to mention one name.“These guys have, be it Shubman, be it Siraj, Jaddu, Washi, Jaiswal, I can stand here and talk for the next 20 mins about the individual performances. I think the boys have been brilliant in the last two months,” Gambhir said.





