বুধবার , ৭ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৩শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'Overweight' Vinesh Phogat likely to be disqualified, may miss medal at Paris Olympics: Report | Paris Olympics 2024 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৭, ২০২৪ ১২:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
'Overweight' Vinesh Phogat likely to be disqualified, may miss medal at Paris Olympics: Report | Paris Olympics 2024 News

India’s Vinesh Phogat, who on Tuesday entered the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, was found overweight on the second day of the competition and has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics. As a result, she won’t contest in the final today and will miss a historic podium finish.
The statement by the Indian Olympic Associationi says: “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class.Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

(IANS Photo)
Vinesh was scheduled to face USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal.
“She was found overweight by 100gm this morning (Wednesday). The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified,” said an Indian coach.
According to the rules of the Paris Olympics wrestling competition, there will now be no silver medal winner in the women’s 50kg event, which will now have only a gold medal winner and two bronze medallists.
As per a report in The Indian Express, Vinesh met the weight criteria for her bouts on Tuesday but the rules state that athletes should weigh within their weight category on both days of the event.

Vinesh-ians

(IANS Photo)

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Kangana Reacts To Her Performance At paris Olympics 2024 | Watch

The report also says that Vinesh was 2kg overweight on Tuesday night and worked out almost the entire night in hope of meeting the weight criteria on the day of her final. But that didn’t materialise and requests by the Indian delegation to allow Vinesh some time to lose that extra 100 gm were not entertained.





Source link

চট্টগ্রাম প্রেস ক্লাবের নতুন আহ্বায়ক কমিটি গঠিত
চট্টগ্রাম প্রেস ক্লাবের নতুন আহ্বায়ক কমিটি গঠিত
