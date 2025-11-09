রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
  রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Pakistan create history! Lift record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title after crushing Kuwait in final | Cricket News


Pakistan beat Kuwait in the final. (Pic credit: Hong Kong Sixes)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan etched their name in record books, becoming the most successful team in Hong Kong Sixes history with a commanding 43-run victory over Kuwait in the 2025 final on Sunday. The triumph at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, marks Pakistan’s sixth title, surpassing England and South Africa, who have five each.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The celebrations were electric as the Pakistan players took a lap of honour, acknowledging the cheering crowd after sealing another glorious chapter in the team’s rich legacy. Pakistan’s previous titles came in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2011, before reclaiming supremacy this year — 14 years after their last triumph.Batting first in the final, Pakistan piled up an imposing total of 135/3, thanks to explosive hitting throughout the innings. Kuwait began their chase in spectacular fashion, hammering 32 runs off the very first over as Adnan Idrees launched an all-out assault on Shahid Aziz. But Pakistan’s bowlers regrouped brilliantly.

Did Pakistan’s victory at the Hong Kong Sixes surprise you?

Muhammad Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, and Abbas Afridi bowled with discipline and precision, choking Kuwait’s scoring rate and sparking a dramatic collapse. From a dream start, Kuwait stumbled and were eventually bowled out well short of the target — ending what had been a fairytale run in the competition.Kuwait’s campaign was nothing short of remarkable. They had stunned cricket giants Afghanistan, India, and England en route to the final, emerging as the surprise package of the tournament. Pakistan, meanwhile, had been clinical, dropping only one match — a narrow two-run (DLS) defeat to India in the Pool C stage.Despite finishing second in their pool behind Kuwait, Pakistan stormed back in the knockouts. They beat South Africa by five wickets in the quarterfinal, and edged Australia by one run in a thrilling semifinal to book their place in the final.For India, however, the campaign ended in disappointment. After an early exit in the group stage, they could manage just one win overall, also losing all three of their Bowl League matches.With this victory, Pakistan reaffirmed their status as the kings of the Hong Kong Sixes, a title they’ve now owned more times than any other nation.





