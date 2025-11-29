Pakistan players mock umpire after taking wicket vs Sri Lanka – watch | Cricket News

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi react after the latter took the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. (Screengrabs)

Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a decisive and controversial spell as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to clinch the tri-series title on Friday. The turning point came in the 19th over when a third-umpire call triggered visible frustration in the Pakistan camp. With Sri Lanka struggling, Dasun Shanaka miscued a slower delivery towards short third, where Fakhar Zaman completed what appeared to be a clean catch. Although the on-field decision was out, the third umpire overturned it after deeming the ball had touched the turf on landing. The reversal left Pakistan visibly stunned, with Fakhar and Shaheen expressing disbelief as the not out decision was confirmed.

On the very next ball, Shaheen hit back. He bowled Shanaka with another slower delivery, sending the leg stump crashing. Shaheen then turned back towards the umpire’s direction with his arms raised, an appeal that doubled as a pointed response to the previous decision. Fakhar also gestured towards the TV umpire as Pakistan channelled their frustration into celebration.Watch the tense moment and the celebration here Shaheen struck again two balls later, removing Maheesh Theekshana for 1, caught by Usman Khan off a top edge while attempting a fine scoop. The quick double blow helped Sri Lanka collapse to 114 all out in 19.1 overs.Watch the sequence of events unfold here Pakistan’s chase was measured and controlled. Babar Azam sealed the result in the 18th over with a boundary off Dushmantha Chameera, cutting a short, wide delivery towards backward-point. Pakistan finished at 118 for 4 in 18.4 overs to complete a comfortable win and secure the title. Shaheen’s two-ball intervention, which came immediately after the overturned catch, became the defining moment of a match that Pakistan controlled throughout.