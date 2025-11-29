রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Pakistan players mock umpire after taking wicket vs Sri Lanka – watch | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Pakistan players mock umpire after taking wicket vs Sri Lanka – watch | Cricket News


Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi react after the latter took the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. (Screengrabs)

Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a decisive and controversial spell as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to clinch the tri-series title on Friday. The turning point came in the 19th over when a third-umpire call triggered visible frustration in the Pakistan camp. With Sri Lanka struggling, Dasun Shanaka miscued a slower delivery towards short third, where Fakhar Zaman completed what appeared to be a clean catch. Although the on-field decision was out, the third umpire overturned it after deeming the ball had touched the turf on landing. The reversal left Pakistan visibly stunned, with Fakhar and Shaheen expressing disbelief as the not out decision was confirmed.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

On the very next ball, Shaheen hit back. He bowled Shanaka with another slower delivery, sending the leg stump crashing. Shaheen then turned back towards the umpire’s direction with his arms raised, an appeal that doubled as a pointed response to the previous decision. Fakhar also gestured towards the TV umpire as Pakistan channelled their frustration into celebration.Watch the tense moment and the celebration here Shaheen struck again two balls later, removing Maheesh Theekshana for 1, caught by Usman Khan off a top edge while attempting a fine scoop. The quick double blow helped Sri Lanka collapse to 114 all out in 19.1 overs.Watch the sequence of events unfold here Pakistan’s chase was measured and controlled. Babar Azam sealed the result in the 18th over with a boundary off Dushmantha Chameera, cutting a short, wide delivery towards backward-point. Pakistan finished at 118 for 4 in 18.4 overs to complete a comfortable win and secure the title. Shaheen’s two-ball intervention, which came immediately after the overturned catch, became the defining moment of a match that Pakistan controlled throughout.





Source link

'Masters of ODI cricket': KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience | Cricket News

The RoKo reboot: Focus readjusted, 2027 ODI World Cup target locked | Cricket News

La Liga: Dani Olmo scores brace as Barcelona pick up 3-1 victory over Alaves | Football News

Babar Azam stays unbeaten as Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka to win T20 tri-series final | Cricket News

'Virat Kohli is a master at that': KL Rahul reveals what Team India will look to learn from star batter ahead of South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

Two stands to be named after World Cup winners Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh at PCA Stadium | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
'Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up': Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur's side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
