বুধবার , ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৮ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: WATCH – Haris Rauf’s sheer pacer bamboozles Rashid Khan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৩, ২০২৩ ১০:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1692765564 photo


NEW DELHI: Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf claimed a maiden five-wicket haul to hand Pakistan a resounding 142-run victory over Afghanistan in the opening ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday.
With this win, Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Rauf was at his lethal best in the opening ODI. His dismissal of Rashid Khan, among his five wickets, left everyone, including the Afghanistan batsman, stunned.In a masterful display, Rauf delivered a length ball, strategically pitching it around the off stump. Rashid found himself unable to gauge the pace, and in the blink of an eye, Rauf’s sheer speed sent the stumps flying, leaving everyone awestruck by the spectacle.
WATCH:

Apart from Rashid, Rauf dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Ikram Alikhil (4), Mohammad Nabi (7) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4).
Rauf was awarded Man of the Match for his spectacular figures of 6.2-2-18-5.
“Feeling well, especially tried to use the conditions and make the most of it. It’s a low-scoring game but as a bowling unit we had belief and the wicket demanded hard length bowling and that’s how I picked my wickets. He (Shaheen) started really well and it gave me confidence before I came to bowling. When I’m bowling the focus is not on the speed and I just try to land it where I want it to land,” Raud said after the match.
The second ODI will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

cricket-man1





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dim bazar 1
মোবাইলেই ডিমের দাম নির্ধারণ করছে ব্যবসায়ীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1692765564 photo
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: WATCH – Haris Rauf’s sheer pacer bamboozles Rashid Khan | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 77
এ বছর ঝুলনযাত্রা কবে শুরু? কত ক্ষণ থাকবে পুণ্যতিথি? জানুনjhulanyatra 2023 to take place on 27 august sunday – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shilpa rao srk nayanthara jawan
EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Rao Got Call From SRK’s Manager For Jawan Song Chaleya, ‘It Was A Big…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG Port Photo 16 04 2019 2 750x563 1

নৌপথে পণ্য পরিবহনে ভাড়া বাড়ল ১৫-২২ শতাংশ

 wm Smart noufel

‘ডিজিটাল থেকে আমরা স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশের দিকে যাচ্ছি’

 cyber 2

Message blast is the new techniques to Blackmail fetching all your personal information| সাইবার ক্রাইমে নতুন কৌশল ‘মেসেজ ব্লাস্ট’! এক ক্লিকেই জড়িয়ে পড়তে পারেন আপনিও! জানুন কী ভাবে – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20230715 WA0002

বঙ্গবন্ধু কলেজে সাদিয়া ১ম, নূরজাহান ৩য় ও সিটি কলেজে স্বর্ণালী ৫ম

 untitled design 4 56

Bakiyaraj’s Team Leaves Counting Center, Alleges Cheating

 e90296f8 f1ab 11ea 8bce 519453830254 2

অন্য যে কারও ছবি, ভিডিও এবার রিপোস্ট করা যাবে ইনস্টাগ্রামে! জানুন বিশেষ সুবিধা

 adenovirus

Adenovirus | যে কোনও মুহূর্তে আক্রান্ত হতে পারে আপনার শিশু, কীভাবে এড়াবেন অ্যাডিনো ভাইরাসের বিপদ

 untitled design 3 27

TV Actor-Host Nakshathra Nagesh, Her Mother-In-Law Dance To Hit Pushpa Song

ইস্টার্ণ ব্যাংকের ব্ন্ড ইস্যুর প্রস্তাব অনুমোদন

 1625278879 capture

Before UP Election, Test for BJP & SP at Zila Panchayat Chairperson Polls as Voting Begins