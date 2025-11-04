Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, once hammered by Virat Kohli, banned by ICC after Asia Cup controversy | Cricket News

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension by ICC (Photo credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension and will miss the upcoming ODIs against South Africa after breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 final against India on September 28, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.The ICC confirmed disciplinary actions arising from the India–Pakistan fixtures, with sanctions imposed following hearings by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

“Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points,” the ICC said in a statement.“This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points. In line with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6,” it added.Rauf had earlier committed the same offence during the group-stage clash on September 14, for which he was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and given two demerit points.Meanwhile, Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point for his “gun celebration” after scoring a fifty against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai.In the same September 14 match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was also found guilty of breaching Article 2.21, fined 30 per cent of his match fee, and given two demerit points.For the September 21 encounter, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was cleared of charges related to obscene or insulting gestures under Article 2.6.During the final on September 28, Jasprit Bumrah accepted a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, receiving an official warning and one demerit point, thereby avoiding a formal disciplinary hearing.