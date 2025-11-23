Palash Muchhal surprises Smriti Mandhana mid-dance with a heartwarming gesture – watch | Cricket News

Palash Muchhal surprised Smriti Mandhana during the sangeet celebrations in the buildup to the their wedding. (Images via X/Screengrabs)

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding festivities delivered a standout moment on the eve of their ceremony when the groom-to-be made an unexpected gesture while the two were dancing, drawing loud cheers from those present. The couple, set to marry in an intimate ceremony in Sangli today, have been the focus of constant attention as videos from their sangeet continue to circulate online.

Palash Muchhal Proposes Cricketer Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium!

The moment unfolded during a group dance when the track “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” began playing. As the chorus kicked in, Palash dropped to one knee and kissed Mandhana’s hand, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from friends and family around them. His sister, Palak Muchhal, who was part of the gathering, was also seen in the video that has since gone viral.The evening included several other performances, with Mandhana and Muchhal taking the stage together for multiple routines. In one clip, the pair danced to “Tenu Leke”, where Mandhana entered while lip-syncing before placing a garland around Palash’s neck. Another video showed the couple recreating a duet on “Agar Main Kahoon”, a moment that excited viewers.Watch the video hereMandhana’s teammates added to the celebrations with coordinated dances of their own. Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy performed to “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, highlighting their close relationship. Shreyanka later shared a preview of the performance on Instagram, writing: “Here’s the Teaser people. Full video coming soon.”The group was also seen dancing to “Uyi Amma”, contributing to a night that followed a series of haldi and mehendi events earlier in the week.Mandhana arrives at this milestone on the back of a historic season, having lifted the Women’s World Cup with India. The couple’s wedding marks the culmination of celebrations that began after Muchhal’s proposal at DY Patil Stadium, where he went down on one knee on the same pitch where Mandhana had played a key role in India’s World Cup run.More details from the ceremony are expected to emerge as the wedding takes place later today.