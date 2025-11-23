রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira’s Nearlu Rs 95 Lakh US College Fee Sparks Buzz Amid Sunjay Kapur’s Will Row | Bollywood News ‘Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko’: Rishabh Pant’s fiery message for Team India star caught on stump mic – watch | Cricket News চুয়াডাঙ্গায় বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে সরকারি গাছ কাটার অভিযোগ Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Stuns In All-White Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous Mama’ | Bollywood News Palash Muchhal surprises Smriti Mandhana mid-dance with a heartwarming gesture – watch | Cricket News সেনাকর্মকর্তাদের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ গঠনের শুনানি ৩ ও ৭ ডিসেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad If Not A Superstar, Here’s A Surprising Job Amitabh Bachchan Says He Would Be Doing In Allahabad Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News ২৬ নভেম্বর সমতা লেদারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Palash Muchhal surprises Smriti Mandhana mid-dance with a heartwarming gesture – watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Palash Muchhal surprises Smriti Mandhana mid-dance with a heartwarming gesture – watch | Cricket News


Palash Muchhal surprised Smriti Mandhana during the sangeet celebrations in the buildup to the their wedding. (Images via X/Screengrabs)

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding festivities delivered a standout moment on the eve of their ceremony when the groom-to-be made an unexpected gesture while the two were dancing, drawing loud cheers from those present. The couple, set to marry in an intimate ceremony in Sangli today, have been the focus of constant attention as videos from their sangeet continue to circulate online.

Palash Muchhal Proposes Cricketer Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium!

The moment unfolded during a group dance when the track “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” began playing. As the chorus kicked in, Palash dropped to one knee and kissed Mandhana’s hand, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from friends and family around them. His sister, Palak Muchhal, who was part of the gathering, was also seen in the video that has since gone viral.The evening included several other performances, with Mandhana and Muchhal taking the stage together for multiple routines. In one clip, the pair danced to “Tenu Leke”, where Mandhana entered while lip-syncing before placing a garland around Palash’s neck. Another video showed the couple recreating a duet on “Agar Main Kahoon”, a moment that excited viewers.Watch the video hereMandhana’s teammates added to the celebrations with coordinated dances of their own. Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy performed to “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, highlighting their close relationship. Shreyanka later shared a preview of the performance on Instagram, writing: “Here’s the Teaser people. Full video coming soon.”The group was also seen dancing to “Uyi Amma”, contributing to a night that followed a series of haldi and mehendi events earlier in the week.Mandhana arrives at this milestone on the back of a historic season, having lifted the Women’s World Cup with India. The couple’s wedding marks the culmination of celebrations that began after Muchhal’s proposal at DY Patil Stadium, where he went down on one knee on the same pitch where Mandhana had played a key role in India’s World Cup run.More details from the ceremony are expected to emerge as the wedding takes place later today.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko’: Rishabh Pant’s fiery message for Team India star caught on stump mic – watch | Cricket News

‘Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko’: Rishabh Pant’s fiery message for Team India star caught on stump mic – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News

Smriti Mandhana to get married today to Palash Muchhal: Inside her secret love story | Off the field News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST