মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame | More sports News

মার্চ ১৯, ২০২৪ ৯:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Renowned Indian cueist Pankaj Advani has added another illustrious achievement to his remarkable career by being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in Shangrao City, China.
In a stunning display of skill and prowess, the 38-year-old Indian star clinched his 26th IBSF (International Billiards and Snooker Federation) title last November.
He secured this victory by defeating fellow compatriot Sourav Kothari in a gripping encounter, where Kothari posed a formidable challenge in the early stages of the billiards’ long-format contest.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum. The love and support I’ve received throughout this incredible journey have been overwhelming and I’m extremely grateful for it,” Advani said.
Advani’s unparalleled skill, unwavering dedication, and remarkable achievements have solidified his status as one of the greatest champions in the annals of billiards history.
“I am grateful to represent our country and the entire billiards community. I’ll continue working hard and dedicate myself to the sport and do my best to make everyone proud,” he added.
His journey to the Hall of Fame stands as a testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence and his exceptional contributions to the sport. Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently displayed his extraordinary skill, setting records and clinching numerous titles along the way.
(With PTI inputs)





