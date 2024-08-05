সোমবার , ৫ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২১শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony

আগস্ট ৫, ২০২৪
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Games, will carry India’s flag at the Olympic closing ceremony on Sunday.
Manu kickstarted India’s medal tally by securing bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian markswoman to earn an Olympic medal.
She then teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to claim bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.”Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour,” an IOA official told PTI.
Manu had earlier said it would be an honour to be India’s as flag bearer.
“There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to,” Manu had told PTI.
Besides Manu’s two medals, fellow shooter Swapnil Kushale clinched India’s third medal also a bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle Three Positions.





